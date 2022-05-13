Real Housewives of Potomac Pastor Jamal Bryant Trashes Dead YouTuber Kevin Samuels!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband/pastor Jamal Bryant dragged deceased YouTuber, Kevin Samuels, while preaching from the pulpit.

Kevin Samuels was a YouTube star, who passed away on May 5, 2022, to the shocking surprise of his mass following. The 57-year-old drew a legion of admiring followers and detractors for his blunt lifestyle advice aimed at Black men and women. His views were often condemned as cruel by black women but praised by men. Kevin made very polarizing statements — like the time he said, “women over the age of 35 were leftovers.”

Jamal Bryant delivered the messy sermon to his flock, just days after Kevin Samuels’ death. In the following video, the pastor asked his churchgoers “How can a man say you are of low value after 35?” Then asked how a man could talk down to women when “that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral.”

Kevin Samuels’ mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed her son’s passing. She said she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to an apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning “regarding a person injured.” By the time police arrived, first responders were performing CPR on an unresponsive man later identified as Samuels.

A woman in the apartment told officers that Samuels had complained about chest pain and that she attempted to help him but he fell, the police report states. The woman called 911.

Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a press release that it performed an autopsy and a cause and manner of death are pending.

A GoFundMe was recently created by an alleged sister of Kevin. “It is with great sadness that we are saddened with the great lose [sic] of my oldest brother Kevin Samuels.” The campaign asked for funds to help Kevin’s mother and daughter.

