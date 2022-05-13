Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Caught Looking ROUGH After Admitting To Substance Abuse!

Erika Jayne is admitting that she mixed alcohol and pills while filming Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika’s altered state becomes a hot topic among the ladies later this season, during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. RHOBH producers reportedly had to shut down cameras amid swirling substance abuse allegations because Erika was not present to defend herself.

Drama exploded in the Season 12 trailer when Erika declared that she didn’t care about the people victimized by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, a group that includes widows and orphans.

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool,” Erika yelled at co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, in one clip. “I don’t give a f— about anybody else but me!”

The since-disbarred lawyer was accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to clients, including family members of plane crash victims, to support his posh lifestyle with Erika. Erika has denied any wrongdoing since the legal drama began one month after she announced the couple’s impending divorce, in November 2020.

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know that it would make you this drunk and it did,” Erika, 50, told Us Weekly ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, are you gonna see a moment that, you know, you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.”

The Pretty Mess personality continued—“At that time, it was really difficult because there were moments that I didn’t wanna get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. So you have a drink [and then] you have another drink. And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not that I was drinking a lot. It’s just that I was drinking while being medicated.”

Erika added—“You know, some of my behavior was not great, but it’s also very real. It’s also part of life, and I wouldn’t be the first person that this happened to and won’t be the last.”

She told the outlet that she didn’t have many regrets over how she navigated her issues on camera.

“You know, I don’t regret much in life,” she said. “I think sometimes that the way I deliver things sometimes [is] misunderstood. I tried very hard for a long time to be as calm [as possible] and take the high road. And when you are consistently not being heard or just whatever, then … I just start raising my voice. And I think sometimes people misunderstand that.”

Erika gave viewers a real-life glimpse of her everyday life on Wednesday when she was snapped dressed way down receiving a flower delivery outside her L.A. home. The reality star was photographed in black sweats, an oversized gray sweatshirt, and fuzzy black slippers outside her residence. Erika’s hair was down and messy and her face makeup-free when she greeted the delivery person—quite a shift from her glitzy on-screen persona.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer faced lots of questions amid the unfolding legal scandal during Season 11 and will continue to do the same in Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

