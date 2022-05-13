Celebrity News Blac Chyna Baptized On Birthday Days After Being Accused of Kicking Woman In Stomach During Nightclub Brawl!

Blac Chyna was baptized on her birthday, only days after she was accused of kicking a woman in the stomach outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

The reality star promised “new beginnings” when sharing about being dunked in her pool for the religious ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, Chyna’s 34th birthday.

Chyna took to social media on Thursday to share about her spiritual rebirth and shared a video of the ceremony. Rob Kardashian’s ex, who was wearing all white, was filmed standing in her backyard pool alongside a priest and another man, dressed in white.

The priest stated—”In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit” before the other male guided her backward under the water. The mom of two emerged from the water to cheers from friends and family.

“Born again on my Birthday 5/11/22,” she captioned the vid, adding the hashtag “new beginnings.”

The ceremony took place only days after Chyna was hit by accusations of battery after an alleged conflict turned physical outside a nightclub. A woman named Sequoya King reported the alleged incident to the police, accusing the mom of one of kicking her in the stomach. Chyna is currently under investigation for battery.

King alleged that Chyna became jumpy during a night out in L.A. early last Friday morning, after club patrons pulled out their phones, around 5:30 am.

“People had their phones out. She gets a little nervous, she thinks they’re recording her. She went into panic mode,” King told the Daily Mail.

Chyna then reportedly turned against King and accused her of secretly recording her. King claimed that Chyna then grabbed and threw her cell phone, shattering both sides of the device. A verbal back and forth ensued which landed the duo outside after they were tossed from the club by security. The argument supposedly turned physical and King claimed that Chyna knocked her down by kicking her hard in the stomach.

King told the outlet that she filed a police report hours later and is considering filing a lawsuit.

Chyna made recent headlines after news broke that she had lost her $100 million defamation and contract interference lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. She claimed that the women executed a secret campaign to falsely accuse her of assaulting former fiancé, Rob Kardashian, during a blowout fight on Dec. 15, 2016, in order to get Season Two of her E! reality series, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled.

After 10 hours of deliberation, the jury of five men and seven women decided that Kris Jenner had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Chyna had “beat the sh-t out of” her son.

While the judge awarded Chyna no damages, the jurors concluded that she did not injure her ex.

”Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told reporters, who gathered outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced.

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

