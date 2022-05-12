Celebrity News Wendy Williams Shopping $100 Million Podcast Deal — Industry Execs Concerned About Health!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Wendy Williams is plotting a high-dollar comeback but is facing obstacles after a recent interview sparked widespread concern about her mental state.

Multiple sources told The Sun that the former chat show host has had podcast offers piling up for months. However, one insider claimed that Wendy wanted to take her unique personal brand to iHeart Radio or Spotify. Longtime fans know that Wendy made her first splash as a radio DJ in New York City.

A source close to Wendy alleged that she had set her sights on a big bucks podcast, a la Joe Rogan, to put her back on the map.

“She sees Joe Rogan has a $100 million podcast deal, and now she wants that kind of money,” the tipster explained.

The source pointed out that Wendy’s unexpected hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show, which ultimately led to its cancelation, might scare off potential platforms. Wendy stepped away from her show ahead of the season premiere, to tend to multiple health issues.

“The people at iHeart don’t like controversy, so the best place for her is Spotify,” the insider said. “They like the wild cards, but even at Spotify they don’t give you the money unless you prove yourself first, and Wendy wants money upfront.”

The source explained that entertainment insiders are concerned that Wendy can’t “be trusted to deliver a daily show or weekly show.”

Wendy’s disjointed weekend interview with rapper, Fat Joe, sparked more concern among fans.

Wendy promised a comeback during the interview and added that she wouldn’t be checking out Sherri Shepherd’s new chat show, which will air in her show’s old time slot.

When Joe asked Wendy if she missed coming to the show every day, she said — “I wish I was there right now to talk about it and talk about it with you. But, you know what? They already put people there like you. You guys are already in position. I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back.”

Joe asked Wendy to comment on being bumped from the daytime lineup, and she insisted that she was “absolutely” planning a comeback. Wendy added that she would not be watching Sherri’s new show.

“I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know?” the veteran host commented. “You know what I’m saying? Anyway.”

Wendy remarked that she wished that Joe and Remy Ma were the only ones allowed to fill in for her during her time away. Wendy spent her hiatus in Miami, Florida, where she tackled her health issues with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., by her side.

Wendy is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with Wells Fargo bank, to regain control of her finances. The daytime diva previously filed an emergency petition asking the court to force Wells Fargo to unfreeze a bank account containing several million, amid a battle for her health. The legal move was in response to Wells Fargo demanding that the New York court appoint a guardian for the TV personality because she was allegedly a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips