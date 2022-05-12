Celebrity News Wendy Williams Says She Only Has $2 To Her Name!

Wendy Williams’ financial woes are still ongoing despite the daytime talk show host being seen out and about. During a recent interview with Fat Joe, Wendy revealed that she only has $2 to her name. “No, somebody stopped giving me money. Somebody stopped giving me my American Express…I have no money.”

When asked how she is surviving day-to-day, Wendy revealed that she has people who are helping her with the money she needs. “Well, I know some people who give me money for things,” she said. “For essential things like, I want to go out to a restaurant or I want to come over to your place, you know, or I want to go over to, whoever…you know what I’m saying?” Williams also said if she wanted to go see stars like Madonna she had someone to call.

The Wendy Williams Show host accused her financial advisor and Wells Fargo of keeping her money from her. She said in May, “My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly [financial advisor] Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money.”



According to ET Online, Wendy claimed, “I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me.” “That was done with my American Express card…Then there’s this person….A former doctor…had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over the Lori Schiller.”

Wendy also claimed Wells Fargo is conspiring against her to put guardianship over her money. “This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair…Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me,” Williams said. Wells Fargo has also issued documents to court, alleging that the bank has “strong reason” to believe that Williams is a victim of “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

During the interview, Wendy also revealed how she feels about Sherri Shepherd’s new show and if she will be watching. “I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s going to be doing and that’s really not my thing,” Williams said. “Anyway, but I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time.”

