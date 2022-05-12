Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke And Crystal Kung Minkoff Sound Off About Feud Between Erika Jayne And Garcelle Beauvais!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, sounded off about Erika Jayne’s ongoing feud with Garcelle Beauvais in a recent interview with E! News. The outlet spoke to the reality stars at the launch of the new SUTTON cashmere collection, last week.

Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram earlier this year and linked a clip from the Season 12 trailer to a promotion for her recently released memoir, “Love Me As I Am.”

“I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own,” Garcelle tells Erika in the clip.

Erika fired back by tossing Garcelle’s book in the garbage and sharing a snap of the trashed memoir on her Instagram Story. Erika captioned the post—”@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this.”

“I did not like that,” Sutton told E! News, about Erika’s biting comeback. “I think that when a cast member works really hard on something in their personal life, and they share it with all the cast members, to throw something in the trash, it’s ridiculously disrespectful.”

Crystal agreed with Sutton, telling the outlet—”Sometimes things are unnecessary, and that was one of them. And I think we all should just support each other and, I don’t know. It’s never easy to walk out with your friends.”

Crystal confirmed that she’s currently on good terms with Erika.

“I get along with everyone on the show,” she said. “I think that’s pretty rare.”

Sutton hinted that Erika isn’t the only person that she’s “on the fence about.” Lisa Rinna was not in attendance at the launch event, and the boutique owner shared her reason for icing Rinna from the guest list.

“Lisa and I have this weird relationship where I actually, really love her,” said Sutton. “But, I want to hate her. But I can’t do it. But that’s not why I didn’t invite her. Really, this was supposed to be very, very small, that’s all. This is not supposed to be a big event.”

Garcelle and Crystal both attended the event to support their castmate, but Garcelle played down the trio’s current friendship as an indicator of what’s to come in Season 12.

“It doesn’t indicate anything except that Crystal and I really care about Sutton,” Garcelle explained “The thing I always say, we don’t get enough credit for being women of a certain age. You know, looking amazing and also running businesses. So anytime I can support that, I do.”

Sutton teased that fans can expect to see her navigate “another learning curve,” as the season unfolds.

“You get to see my son. Hopefully, they’ll show him, I never know, which is really cool,” Sutton shared. “But at least I got to film with him, which is really neat. My daughter filmed again, she’s such a gift. And, you know, I make mistakes. Yeah, we all make mistakes.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

