Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder Looks Stunning In Rehearsal Dinner Gown In Rome!

Former Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, is finally having her dream wedding to Beau Clark in Italy.

During her time on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi spoke of how she couldn’t wait to get married in Rome. The Off With My Head author and Beau wanted to have exchange vows in the beautiful country in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic affected their plans. Instead, the couple settled for an intimate backyard ceremony. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Stassi wrote in a caption under a silent video of their nuptials. “Married sept 2020. Hopefully an Italian dream wedding Oct. 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

2022 may be Stassi’s year since she finally gets to have her dream wedding. On Tuesday, Stassi, Clark, friends, and family touched down in Rome. A few of their guests included Katie Maloney, Rob Evors, Kristina Kelly, Dylan Leong, and Christopher Shanley. Katie, 35, recently announced her split from Tom Schwartz, 39, after being together for almost a decade. Still, her estranged husband jetted off to Italy to join the wedding party on Wednesday.

During their rehearsal dinner, Beau wore a black suit with a blue shirt and yellow tie to complement his look. Stassi wore a white off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav gown with a high slit which she accessorized with clear Amina Muaddi heels. The couple looked excited and happy as they took photos with friends and family. The author and Clark share a 16-month-old daughter, Hartford.

A source close to the family shared that some people will be missing from the Rome event. The source told Us Weekly, “Stassi had to cut down her guest list. Some of her family, friends, and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited.” Shay, 37, confirmed on Tuesday that she is going to be in New York City on Thursday hosting a special live episode of her Scheananigans podcast.

It is unclear if other Vanderpump Rules cast members like Lala Kent and Kristen Doute will attend the Rome wedding. After Stassi’s racist behavior towards co-star Faith Stowers, she was fired from the Bravo show. In an interview with Tamron Hall, she said that since the incident, she has changed. “I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me and I want to be a part of the solution,” she said. “I’ve been a part of the problem for years now and I recognize that.”

