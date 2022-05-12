Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH Season 12 Is Here And So Are The Taglines!

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here and the ladies’ taglines are catchy!

Season 12 of the Bravo show returned with familiar favorites OG Kyle Richards, longtime stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, along with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and freshman housewife, Diana Jenkins. Fans of the show are already excited about all the drama this season.

Kyle Richards’ tagline is, “When you’re the real deal, you don’t have to pretend!” The Bravo star previously told ET about the new season. “A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members — with Dorit and the home invasion, what Erika’s been going through, and other personal things,” Kyle began. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it’s good for the audience.”

Lisa Rinna’s tagline is, “Hi, I’m karma. And yes, I am a b***h.” Erika Jayne’s weekly line will be, “I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous.” Erika admitted in April that she regretted some scenes she filmed in Aspen. “I’d remove that. I haven’t seen it. I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks.”

Garcelle Beauvais’s tagline is, “I don’t need the spotlight. I shine just fine.” She revealed in an interview with The Weekly Scoop that she got into it with Diana this season. “We have Diana Jenkins, who, her and I got, we hit a bump, that’s all I can say.”

Newly added to the RHOBH cast, Diana’s tagline for the upcoming weeks will be “The only thing better than having it all, is having even more.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s line is, “They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you.” Crystal teased the new season’s drama and Lisa Rinna’s behavior. “Rinna is just, she is a truth-seeker and she is formidable,” Crystal said. “I think it’s hard for her to not have closure in anything. So regardless of how much destruction it might be to get there, she wants the truth. Some people just are like that.”

Sutton Stracke’s line is, “If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners.” And Dorit Kemsley’s tagline on the show this season is, “You can take all my things, and you won’t have taken a thing that matters.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips