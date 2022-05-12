Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ RECAP: Sutton Stracke Blasts Erika & Nonchalant About Dorit’s Burglary!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiered Wednesday night with a bang! The fast moving episode opened with the terrifying night of Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion — the bandits held a gun to her head and made off with her worldly possessions worth millions.

According to Dorit Kemsley – designer handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss” were stolen from her home, in the October 2021 break-in.

The episode then rewinds to the day’s leading up to the robbery. The producers update us on each cast member — Kyle Richards shares that her 13-year-old daughter, Portia Umansky, is a teenager now and thriving after surviving the dreadful pandemic homeschooling. Kyle survived too.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are in Miami, the BFFs traveled to the sunshine state, as Garcelle is being honored by the Angels for Humanity organization, that raises money to help the children of Haiti. Garcelle, who has long been an advocate for humanitarian issues, was recognized with an award at the event, which featured a “Catwalk for Charity” fashion show with proceeds going toward scholarships, supplies, food, and healthcare for children in Haiti. That night she was honored with the Distinguished Humanitarian Award. I’m so here for this friendship!

Lisa Rinna pays her pal, Erika Girardi, a visit and the ladies catch either other up on their lives. Erika has a “secret admirer,” and she’s been getting her pipes cleaned on the regular. “I’m back in the dating pool but I’m much more interested in having really good sex with nice people … and maybe some not so nice people,” she added in a talking head confessional.

After the pleasant talk, Lisa quickly dives into messyville. She shares that Sutton made a comment on Watch What Happens Live, that burnt her biscuit!! Sutton said that Lisa and Harry Hamlin never thanked her for bringing them as guests to one of Elton John’s Oscar parties — shade at Lisa, who last season claimed Garcelle never thanked her for dropping some of Harry’s infamous pasta sauce off at the house.

Lisa’s hurt because she considers Sutton a real friend, she then launches into a tirade of cuss words, that are too unladylike for me to type here. “Don’t f*cking come for me on f*cking television with your bullsh*t, uh uh. Sorry!” Lisa exclaimed. Meanwhile in Miami, Sutton explains to Garcelle that the comment was said in jest.

Next, Erika and Garcelle meet up at the gym for a workout and a mission — Garcelle plans to confront Erika. The ladies catch up and then discuss Sutton. Garcelle wants Erika to apologize to Sutton for threatening her, “You ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you !!!” Erika growled at Sutton during a dramatic dinner party at Kyle’s house, last season.

Erika however, disagrees and, justifies her actions, “I was backed into a corner. I can’t really apologize for not fighting sterile,” she tells Garcelle. “I wanna say this about Sutton, she talks a lot of sh*t. When you start taking swings at people, they’re going to swing back.”

“Sutton chose to repeat things and say things that have been disproven now. There was never $20 million in my LLC. I’ll never get away from widows and orphans, even though it’s not true,” Erika continued, referring to the bankruptcy lawsuit against her.

“I never had it. It was never in my hands, it was never in my account. The bankruptcy trustee says Erika Girardi never touched the Lion Air money,” she then claims. “The facts are in my favor that I didn’t touch any of this sh*t and when someone is repeatedly saying things … Sutton led the charge. Sutton spoke very strongly on things that have, by the way, been disproven.”

Garcelle is not buying what Erika is selling. Even producers question Erika in a talking head confessional, “how and when was this disproven?”

“I don’t know, you’ll have to go check all that sh*t out, but it was disproven early so Bravo can do their due diligence. I don’t really know,” She snaps, “Yeah, duh, tell them to go f*cking read everything that my lawyer has put out and that they can answer their own f*cking questions.” She added, “Every day I would wake up to a new accusation, a new lawsuit, a new this, a f*cking documentary, a hit piece, all of those things are not true,” she added, “I want to make one thing clear: These are civil lawsuits. I have not been charged with a crime.”

News breaks of Dorit’s burglary and Sutton visits a tear-filled Kyle at her home and things become hysterically awkward. As the pair sit down to discuss what went down, Kyle points out how “terrifying” the situation is.

“[Dorit was] begging for her life,” she says. “I was on the phone with [her husband] PK, who was bawling.”

Sutton then explains how she has been “putting out fires all day” as well. Asked specifically what she has been going through, Sutton says immigration officials have been difficult as she’s tried to bring in a French designer for her business.

Kyle doesn’t see how Sutton’s situation is nearly as serious to what Dorit and her family just went through, noting, “that doesn’t seem like a fire.” Sutton replies with, “Well, it is for me and my business and what I’m trying to do.”

The day after the break in occurred, Dorit Kemsley and all the ladies including Crystal Kung Minkoff meet at Kyle’s house following the aftermath. Kyle’s an emotional mess as Dorit recounts that while PK is away, their kids — son Jagger, 8, and daughter, Phoenix, 6 — sleep in her bed. But that night, Dorit decided to move Phoenix to her own room.

While in bed, Dorit says the door opened and thinking it was one of her kids, she realized it was a stranger who “put a gun to me and I was just hunched over sobbing.” Through her tears, she begged the robbers not to go near her kids.

“I thought it was my kids. Then, I don’t see them and I don’t see them. So I get out of my bed, and that’s when I saw — not a little person, but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down, [and yelled], ‘Get down on the f***ing ground, I’m going to f***ing kill you!’ He put a gun to me, and I was just hunched over sobbing, going, ‘Please I have little babies.”

She continued, “Please, I’m a mother, I beg of you — my kids need me, please please pleas please [don’t kill me], my kids need me.’ And I was begging him, and the other guy [said], ‘Just f***ing kill her. Just f***ing kill her.’ It was two men. One of them was collecting all the stuff [asking where the watches and money were], and the other guy stood up and said, ‘Get up. Show us where everything is.’ I said, ‘Okay. Take everything you want, but please don’t take me from my babies. Please don’t let them see you. Please don’t let them see their mommy like this.’”

Dorit says she told the thieves to leave after about 20 minutes. She claimed that one of them took her phone and said, “Count to 40 I’ll leave it by the gate,” which security footage showed that they did. After Kyle’s dogs startled the mother of two with their barking, Dorit broke down. “I don’t want to be scared anymore,” she told her friends.

PK was in London at the time of the incident but flew home to LA immediately to join Dorit at Kyle’s after landing at the airport.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

