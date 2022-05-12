Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Still ‘Mourning’ Marriage To Tom Girardi — Still Takes His Phone Calls!

Erika Jayne is still “mourning” her marriage to disgraced lawyer, Tom Girardi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to Us Weekly, about where she stands with her estranged ex, ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

“I still am mourning that marriage,” the reality star told the outlet. “I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness, real moments of — like when the holidays came around, you know, for Christmas, I would just remember how much fun we would have. … But what are you going to do with that? These things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone’s mourning something.”

The 50-year-old Bravo star revealed that she filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. The couple was named in a class-action lawsuit a month later, which accused Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, of misapplying settlement funds that were owed to family members of plane crash victims. Tom, 82, was eventually put under a conservatorship and was moved into a senior living facility after he was hit by multiple allegations of embezzlement.

“I am front and center. I am the face of this instead of the lawyers that worked at the firm and referring attorneys and, you know, law funding people — instead they point to me,” Erika said. “For my mental health, it’s been hard. No doubt. But again, I couldn’t lose and I was just going to fight it out every way possible and still am.”

Erika, who has denied being involved in her husband’s shady business dealings, will continue to confront controversy surrounding her divorce and mounting legal woes in Season 12.

“[It’s] very hard, very difficult to be asked the same questions over and over [and] give the same answer, but yet no one’s really listening,” Erika explained. “So yes, I get really frustrated and very explosive just, like, trying so hard to, you know, I wish that that would’ve been over, but it wasn’t because what would we be talking about?”

The ‘Pretty Mess’ personality surprised fans last season when she shared that Tom called her every day to tell her that he loved her. She confirmed that she still hears from her ex, “from time to time.”

“Of course [I take his calls],” she explained. “He’s not well, and so he’s in a state of decline and sometimes it’s good and sometimes [he thinks] I’m someone else. So it’s fine.”

Erika shut down an inquisitive producer during the premiere episode, after she complained about co-star, Sutton Stracke, spouting off allegations that had been “disproven.”

“I don’t know,” Erika told the producer, who pressed her to explain when and how the claims were invalidated. “You’ll have to go check all that s–t out, but it was disproven. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don’t really know.”

When Erika was asked if the alleged proof is publicly available, she responded—“Yeah, duh.” She advised anyone interested in learning more about her case to “go f–king read everything that my lawyer has put out.”

“They can answer their own f–king questions,” Erika told the producer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

