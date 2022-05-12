Real Housewives of New Jersey Ashlee Holmes-Malleo Confirms Divorce From Pete Malleo!

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo has officially confirmed that her divorce from Pete Malleo is final!

Ashlee Holmes-Malleo, daughter of RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita, confirmed recently on Instagram that she has split from her longtime husband, Pete Malleo. Ashlee opened up about how the finalization of her divorce a month ago is making her feel. “At this time, I don’t care to say much more about it. All I can say for now is that I wholeheartedly tried everything. I don’t necessarily believe that everything happens for a reason, but I believe that everything that happens to us gives us the chance to become a stronger and better version of ourselves if we let life guide us that way.”

Holmes-Malleo also shared on the post that this was going to be her first Mother’s Day as a single mom, though she did mention she was grateful for her relationship with Pete because of their son. The former couple share 5-year old son, Cameron Hendrix Malleo, who was born in August 2016. Ashlee continued in her post, “He is my reason for constantly wanting to heal myself and grow. Not only this year, but every year since the moment I saw him on the monitor at the doctor’s office. He motivates me to be better. Always. Whenever I find myself getting eaten up by the darkness that’s around me, I look to him. And I reset. He is my everything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter added that as long as she has Cam, she is willing to go through anything. “At the end of the day, as long as Cam is healthy, happy, loved, and safe — nothing else matters. And I would gladly ride this rollercoaster forever for this boy. Pete, thank you for helping me make Cam. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Ashlee revealed in 2020 that she and Pete decided to separate. “I’ve been trying to find the right words to share this news,” She said of her separation at the time. “It’s something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it’s best for my healing process to just put it out there.”

In November, Holmes-Malleo said that, regardless of their divorce, she and Peter will always be partners in life. “I will always support Pete and cheer him on. His success is our son’s success. We will ALWAYS be a family. We will ALWAYS be there for each other. Nothing and no one could ever break that. Period.”

