90 Day Fiancé: Kobé And Emily Disagree On Breastfeeding!

90 Day Fiancé star, Kobe Blaise, doesn’t think his son should still be breastfeeding at his age.

In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe finally arrived in America and got to meet his son. Since Kobe hadn’t seen Emily Bierberly nor their child since he was born, they all had a lot of adjusting to do. After being with his fiancée, Kobe realized Emily was still breastfeeding their son a year after he was born. In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kobe reveals that he doesn’t want to share Emily’s body with his son.

“Emily has been breastfeeding for like 17 months,” says Kobe in a confessional interview. He continues, “I told you this, like, listen. I’m coming home, and you need to start thinking on how you’re gonna have to, like, stop him from breastfeeding.” According to Kobe, in his culture, a kid stops breastfeeding at 8 to 10 months.

Despite his insistence, Emily doesn’t see a problem with her breastfeeding their son, Koban. Emily’s parents also agree with their daughter — her father says the longer, the better. In a confessional, Emily’s father expresses his discomfort with Kobe’s statement. “I think Kobe was wrong completely. I mean, it’s perfectly natural for Emily to want to do what she needs to do to pump the milk,” he says.

Emily’s mother also adds that Kobe’s strong opinion on the issue is very disappointing to them. In another confessional, Kobe opens up about his real issue with Emily breastfeeding their son. “She’s gonna be my wife and we make love, you know, and I have to suck her breasts ’cause I love breasts, to be honest. Alright?” he says. “So, I can’t be sharing breasts with my son.” Kobe admis that he doesn’t want to sound selfish, however, what he said is just the truth.

Emily and Kobe still have a long way to go in their co-parenting. A few 90 Day Fiancé viewers also criticized Emily’s breastfeeding habits with her son. One fan wrote, “At his age, breastfeeding is more for you than for him!” The mother of one clapped back at them in an Instagram story. “Normalize breastfeeding at any age because it’s nobody’s [expletive] business but yours,” she wrote.

The couple met in China while Emily was teaching English and Kobe was working as an underwear model. The two quickly got engaged, and soon after, Emily found out she was pregnant. Emily had to travel back to the U.S alone and welcome their son, Koban.

