90 Day Fiancé Alums Chantel Everett And Pedro Jimeno Buy First Home Together!

90 Day Fiancé alums, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, are official homeowners. The couple purchased their first home together in Lawrenceville, Georgia, according to real estate records obtained by In Touch.

The two-story house, which was purchased in January 2022 for $290k, is listed under Chantel’s name. The 2,627 square foot property has five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a professionally landscaped yard.

The couple’s home purchase will be featured in the upcoming season of TLC spinoff series, The Family Chantel.

“We have a whole guest room that you can sleep in,” Chantel tells her parents in the released Season 4 trailer. “No bumping and grinding.”

Pedro received his real estate license in July 2021, after previously working in a warehouse. The Dominican Republic native’s new career will cause tension in his marriage as the new season unfolds.

“At my new job, I feel like a family there, but Chantel, she’s choosing not to trust me,” Pedro tells producers in the trailer.

Pedro is currently listed as an agent with real estate firm, Laura Delgado Realty Group.

“When I ask you where you’re going, you’re telling me it’s none of my business, and you’re coming home drunk,” Chantel, who works as a medical professional, tells her husband in an interview spot.

“I swear to God,” Pedro replies. “If I was to cheat on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

Chantel even tells Pedro that he doesn’t love her, during a heated argument.

“You don’t. Just say it,” Chantel yells at her husband.

Watch the first look below!

90 Day Fiancé viewers met Chantel and Pedro during Season 4, in September 2016. Chantel initially told her parents that Pedro was traveling to the states on a student visa, when he was actually moving to the United States on a K-1 visa, with only 90 days to get married. The couple’s story rolled on in Seasons 2-4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, before the fan favorites landed their own spinoff show, in 2019.

Pedro’s family will add to the drama in the upcoming season, which will feature major relationship issues brewing between Pedro and Chantel.

“Why doesn’t he divorce that woman?” Nicole, Pedro’s sister, asks her mother. “Because at the end of the day, that woman is crazy.”

Chantel and Pedro’s mother have clashed in the past, but Chantel is seen showing up at Lidia’s door in an effort to hold her marriage together.

“I don’t want a separation,” Chantel tells cameras. “At the end of the day, if it comes to an end, I want it to be said that I did everything that I could.”

The Family Chantel season 4 premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.



