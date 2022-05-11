Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp Defends Plastic Surgery Decisions!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is keeping it real when it comes to her surgical nips and tucks. On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram Story to speak out about being hit with criticism for revealing that she’d undergone a neck lift.

“So I’m going through my DMs doing a little work for Two Ts in a Pod, and someone sent me a message. I want you guys to read it and let me know your thoughts,” Teddi said.

The former Bravo star shared a screenshot of her exchange with an Instagram user who wrote—”Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can’t afford one how ugly we are Thanku.”

Teddi responded to the follower—defending her decision to be an open book about her cosmetic procedures.

“I am being transparent with my journey,” Teddi explained. “Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow.”

“(Btw, this has nothing to do with going all in on your life – I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals),” she added.

Teddi then asked for honest feedback from her followers, posing the question—”Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?”

Teddi has opened up about tweaking her appearance in the past. In July 2019, on her 38th birthday, the podcaster wrote a lengthy Instagram message about how a dramatic weight loss led to a decision to have plastic surgery.

Fans cheered Teddi’s transparency in the post’s comment section, but some followers questioned details of her story.

“You look amazing your nose is smaller did u have surgery?” one fan asked.

“Not on my nose. I did on my tatas,” Teddi replied, adding in a separate response that she “didn’t need a lift” but “they deflated after breast feeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants.”

Teddi made headlines in February, after being kicked off competition show, Celebrity Big Brother. She posted a cute bikini snap alongside a lengthy caption, revealing that it was the first time she had weighed in since departing for the CBB house. Teddi revealed that she had gained 10 pounds from eating sweets during her brief stint on the show.

Fans of both RHOBH and Celebrity Big Brother took issue with the post, which some believed was fat-shaming.

“Someone who may be struggling to lose weight might find this post difficult and may feel upset,” one follower pointed out.

“I’m all for a healthy lifestyle. But when you have such an amazing body as you do, it just sends the wrong message,” another wrote.

