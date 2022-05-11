Celebrity News Tamar Braxton Feuding With NeNe Leakes Amid Reconciliation With David Adefeso!

Tamar Braxton is feuding with one of her closest friends—Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes—according to a new report by Media Takeout. It appears that Tamar’s decision to work things out with her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, is at the center of the drama.

Tamar and David’s relationship crashed after David aimed allegations of abuse at Tamar while they were filming Tamar’s reality show spinoff, Get Your Life.

David hinted that a reconciliation could be underway when he took to social media on Mother’s Day to gush over his ex-fiancée and “best friend.”

David wrote—“Then there’s @tamarbraxton. Thank you for teaching me how to love. And through all life’s challenges, growing together to become best friends.”

NeNe has allegedly been trashing the couple’s messy relationship, and word got back to the singer. The former Bravo star is currently in a relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, a couture tailor from Charlotte. NeNe was hit by critical feedback for publicly connecting with someone new so soon after the death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes. Gregg passed away after a battle with colon cancer on September 1st, at the age of 66. The couple was married for over 20 years.

Tamar has remained loyal to NeNe amid the controversy, but the gloves appeared to come off after she caught wind that NeNe was dissing her behind her back.

Tamar seemingly threw shade at her pal on social media, writing—“And Ima real stay TF away from me FOREVER type chick when I figure you out 🙅🏽‍♀️.”

She added in an additional post—“Don’t trust people who don’t want to be friends with you in front of people who are not friends with you!! No exceptions!!”

David filed a cease and desist against Tamar in April 2021, after she alleged that he had cheated on her with his assistant.

“It ain’t none of my business but… I really liked your fiancé. He was a good man Savanah! But filming that show with you know who wasn’t a good idea for you two. Maybe God can fix that? If not, I pray God sends you your Boaz,” Jessie Woo tweeted.

Tamar dropped the infidelity bomb in her response.

“He was cheating with his then assistant now CFO since 2019 Jessica…God fixed it,” Tamar replied.

David responded by having his lawyers slap Tamar with a cease and desist letter, alleging that her claim had damaged his reputation. Several outlets picked up Tamar’s scathing tweet, which led to a variety of articles that David found disparaging.

Followers of the past romantic chaos know that David and Tamar’s nasty breakup made headlines after he accused her of beating him up and threatening his life. Tamar denied the allegation. He was granted a temporary restraining order in September 2020, which was dissolved after neither side showed up in court.

