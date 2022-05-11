Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke Apologized To Kyle Richards!

Sutton Stracke is backtracking after a preview clip of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed the reality star’s insensitive comments following Dorit Kemsley’s frightening home invasion.

Kyle Richards, 53, becomes upset after hearing that Dorit was held at gunpoint inside her home. Sutton checks in on her co-star at her house, where Kyle greets her in tears.

“Aw, it’s going to make me cry!” Sutton says. “My allergies are so bad, so I look like I’ve been crying. Guess what I found in my car? Cookies from yesterday!”

Kyle and Sutton sit down to chat about the incident, which Kyle describes as “terrifying.”

“[Dorit was] begging for her life,” Kyle says. “I was on the phone with [her husband] PK, who was bawling.”

Sutton reveals that she’s been “putting out fires all day” at work. She explains that she’s been trying to bring in a French designer for her boutique, but that immigration issues have thwarted the process. Kyle points out that “that doesn’t seem like a fire” when compared to Dorit’s harrowing experience.

“Well, it is for me and my business and what I’m trying to do,” Sutton responds.

Kyle comments that she expected Sutton’s issue to be more intense, but Sutton shares her belief that “it’s all relative.”

“I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry,” Sutton quips, adding “You know, it’s been a weird day, a weird morning. It’s like out of a movie.”

Kyle vents her frustration in a confessional spot.

“What is wrong with you?” she asks. “Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend? Oh yeah, ‘Let me hear about your problems.’”

Three males broke into Dorit’s Encino Hills home in October and held the reality star at gunpoint while her children slept in their bedrooms. The thieves made off with some expensive possessions, including jewelry, handbags, and watches, but no one was injured. PK was in London, at the time.

“There was someone … who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” Dorit, 45, told Access Hollywood after news of the break-in broke.

Sutton, 50, addressed her comments in a recent interview with Page Six.

“I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” Sutton told the outlet.

“Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt,” she added.

“I never would want anything bad to happen to Dorit or her family, ever,” Sutton insisted. “None of us want anything bad to happen to any of us. That is the scariest thing and the environment that we live in, especially here in LA in Beverly Hills, it kind of set me off a little bit.”

“I just wasn’t there. I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it,” the SUTTON boutique owner said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

