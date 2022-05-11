Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ: Luis Ruelas’ Ex Is Now Dating Dolores Catania’s Former Boyfriend!

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion revealed Luis Ruelas’ ex is now dating Dolores Cantania’s ex-boyfriend, David Principe!

Part 2 of the reunion had a few explosive moments. It all started when host, Andy Cohen, spoke about a rumor going around that Dolores’ ex, David, was dating Luis Ruelas’ ex. The ladies of the cast including Catania confirmed the rumor to be true, though she argued this ex wasn’t one of the women on the blogs. Instead, they dated briefly before Luis met Teresa Giudice.

During the reunion, Dolores insisted that Luis’ ex did date him for a while and not just a few months. “It was two months and then the day he met you he never called her again!” Catania explained. Teresa denied her co-star’s claims even when Cohen asked about the situation. “Well, I don’t know. You have to ask him what he told her. I don’t know,” said Teresa.

Dolores spoke to Page Six about her new relationship with Paul Connell and said she is “very happy” with the way things are going. “I’m very happy. I can’t say too much about him because it’s new and everything. But he’s truly awesome: He likes to do things, he’s really funny, he’s very generous, he’s very handsome. And he’s so fun!” When Andy asked Catania if Paul would be willing to film the show, she said yes.

“Would he do it? Yes. He would do anything for me. When you’re with someone, you do these things.” Catania added that despite her happiness, she is unsure about a wedding at the moment. The RHONJ star was married to Frank Catania with whom she shares two children, Gabrielle, 26, and Frankie, 26.

According to Us Weekly, David Principe met Vanessa through a mutual friend. A source close to Dolores spoke on how the RHONJ star feels about her ex’s relationship. “Dolores does not know Vanessa and knows nothing about David’s relationship with her,” the source shared, before adding that Dolores wants “nothing but the best” for David. “She’s been broken up with him since the summer, so whoever he dates is his business.”

A fan on Twitter spoke about the situation with Dolores and Luis’ exes, saying, “I don’t get this.. literally millions of people in NJ… but they all end up dating each other… truly bizarre.”

