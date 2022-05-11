Real Housewives of New Jersey Margaret Josephs Reveals Why Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider Are Afraid Of Her!

Margaret Josephs dished during a podcast interview that some of her RHONJ castmates are right to be afraid of her.

Margaret appeared on a recent episode of Behind The Red Velvet to discuss all that went down on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Josephs revealed during an episode of the Bravo show that Bill Aydin, Jennifer’s husband, had an affair close to 10 years ago. The Bravo star also opened up about her relationship with Teresa Giudice and how fans perceive her after her scandalous reveal.

Josephs said, “People would like to say, ‘Margaret, you’re calculating, you’re manipulative.’ No, I’m not,” The RHONJ star added that she didn’t reveal the affair out of malicious intent. “I don’t have an ulterior motive… People say, ‘Oh, Jackie and Melissa are so afraid of Margaret because she knows everything.’ Well d**n right, I f**king know everything.” But she was quick to add, “I’m not holding something in my back pocket.”

Margaret also said during the podcast interview that she regrets any pain she caused Jennifer and her family. “If I knew she would react that way, I wouldn’t have said it… She is not that tough. She is not that tough… You know she is much more sensitive than she lets on to. I mean, what upset me after the fact, even after we had our sit down, she was very aggressive on the after show.”

Jennifer, on her part, explained her reasons for keeping the affair a secret for so long. “Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.” Though Margaret wasn’t the only one, Melissa knew about the affair, too. She said in February, “I feel like people were talking about this for years!”

Jennifer was not the only Housewife last season plagued with cheating rumors. Jackie’s husband Evan was also accused of cheating on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, she revealed that she managed to overcome the situation. Jackie told Us Weekly, “We had to learn to let go of a lot of blaming ourselves. We just realized how strong we are, and that it would take a lot more than this — even in front of the whole world — to pull us apart.”

