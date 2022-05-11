Celebrity News Mama June Says BF Justin Stroud Isn’t Dating Her For Clout!

Mama June spoke out about her relationship with Justin Stroud and insists he is not with her for fame!

In an interview with Page Six, Mama June, 42, spoke about her relationship with Justin, 34. The reality star gushed about her boyfriend and said she started stalking him long before they began talking. “People don’t realize. When me and Justin first met, I moved in with him, to his home. We both had our separate homes, but I moved in with him. And no, he’s definitely not a clout chaser.”

Shannon added that contrary to what most people believe, Justin isn’t a clout chaser. “He does his own stuff. I do my own stuff, but we do a lot of stuff together.” The former TLC star also said Justin didn’t know about her before they started dating in 2021. “He didn’t know who I was to begin with, honestly. He didn’t know,” she said of the auto mechanic. “And he did tell [the producers], ‘No, I don’t want to be part of it. I don’t want to do it.’ He had a full-time job. He owns businesses. He has his own life.”

Mama June also revealed in the interview that dating has been an adjustment for both of them. Since Stroud was living a normal life, he had to get used to life with the reality TV star. Mama June, who is currently recovering from drug addiction, says her relationship with Stroud has made her happier and healthier. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, two in recovery cannot be together.’ Well, that’s a lie. We’re going to prove that… We’ve been through hell and back. We’ve known each other for a year.” Shannon continued, “Most relationships don’t go through the obstacles that we have had to go through in the last year, they don’t even go through it in the lifetime of their relationship. So I think honestly, that’s made us stronger.”

The couple sparked wedding rumors after they went ring shopping a few weeks ago. June and Stroud were photographed looking excited as they looked at rings in Auburn Mall. Justin is Shannon’s first relationship since her split from Geno Doak. The Mama June: Road To Redemption star said about her new love: “It is different. I met him back in June of last year and we were just friends. I met him on TikTok … Justin came into my life when both of us kind of needed each other.”

