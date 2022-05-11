Celebrity News Details About Christina Haack & Heather Rae’s Soccer Game BLOWOUT Fight!

Christina Haack played nice with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae Young, only days after the group engaged in a screaming match at their six-year-old child’s soccer game. Christina, star of Christina on the Coast shared a recent update on her son, Braydon, whom she shares with Tarek.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team/co-parenting is,” she wrote. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters, we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Christina made sure to tag her new husband, Josh Hall, as well as Tarek and Heather.

Heather shared a snap of Brayden recovering in the hospital, ahead of Christina’s update. She did not tag Christina’s husband.

The Selling Sunset star wrote—“We just left little man, he’s in pain but he’s a strong boy and he’s getting discharged today. We all pulled together as a family during this stressful team. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!”

Tarek announced that Christina had rushed Braydon to the emergency room on Sunday.

“It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum,” Tarek explained.

He added—“Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom.”

Only days before the Instagram love fest, Christina and Tarek were seen publicly sparring in Newport Beach, California. Daily Mail obtained several photos that captured Heather, 34, screaming at Christina, 38, who was sitting on the sidelines with her husband with a friend’s baby on her lap. Christina, who remained seated, appeared calm during the squabble, but Tarek was seen yanking his wife away from the argument. Tarek, 40, was also seen shouting at Christina’s husband.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward,” Christina’s rep told Page Six in a joint statement from both sides.

Braydon’s hospitalization came only weeks after Christina’s other ex, Ant Anstead, took legal action to demand primary custody of their son, Hudson. Anstead accused his ex of being an unfit mom who endangered their child. The court set a June hearing date for both parties to hash it out but denied his emergency request.

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in California in October 2021, nearly four years after Tarek and Christina split after a blowout fight. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018, but the duo worked to stay on friendly terms while starring on HGTV series, “Flip or Flop.”

The exes got into a heated altercation on the set of the show in July 2021. The show was eventually canceled in March 2022, after a nine-year run.

