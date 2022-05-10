Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp Says Garcelle Beauvais Refused To Appear On Her Podcast!

Two T’s in a Pod host, Teddi Mellencamp says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, refused to do an interview on her show!

Teddi revealed to her podcast fam that Garcelle refused to be on the show unless she was only being interviewed by Tamra Judge! Teddi said that Garcelle’s recent attitude towards her might be because of what she said when the RHOBH star appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen.

Garcelle had spoken about her friendship with Kathy Hilton and said that she was closer to her than Kathy’s sister, Kyle Richards. This statement didn’t sit well with Teddi, so she voiced her opinions on her podcast saying, “They are family and how do you say something like that without a little bit of remorse and not to mention, but they’ve been a lifetime of being sisters and Garcelle has filmed two seasons with [Hilton]. And the way she said it, and she was like all proud. To me, that’s mean-spirited!”

Teddi claimed during her recent podcast that it might be the reason Garcelle chose not to be on the podcast. During the show, Teddi revealed that she had a friendly encounter with Garcelle before at Kyle’s store opening in Palm Desert. “When you guys were filming and I was working for Extra, wasn’t Garcelle friendly to me at that event, for Kyle’s opening?” Teddi asked. Things seem to have changed between the two since Teddi’s recent comment.

“She refused to come on the podcast if I was on it. She would only do it with Tamra,” Teddi continued. “So I don’t know what has transpired.” Mellencamp also addressed her reaction to Garcelle. “I said, ’I thought that was a little bit reckless to say that because that’s her sister.’ Blood, I think, runs thicker than the relationships on these shows, ultimately,” Teddi recalled, adding that she didn’t like “the way Garcelle said it,” although she “did apologize to Kyle.”

Teddi also added that Garcelle might be a bit two-faced. She opened up about the hate she got after hosting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills themed episode. It featured RHOBH cast, Kyle, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne. “There’s been some people that actually loved it. And then people are like, ‘This is just Teddi trying to be on the show,’” Teddi shared. “I’m like, ‘I’m actually so happy to be able to talk about all of the shows, stay out of the drama, and make money doing it.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips