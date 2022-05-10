1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Shares Shocking Pics On Secret Instagram After Ditching Booze And Junk Food In Rehab!

1000-lb Sisters star, Tammy Slaton, stunned fans when she posted updated selfies after reportedly quitting booze, cigarettes, and junk food amid her stint in rehab. The Sun reports that Tammy is making progress in the Ohio treatment center and may even be able to leave earlier than doctors expected.

A friend of Tammy’s told the outlet that she created a secret Instagram account allowing access to only friends and family after her original account was “hacked.”

The reality star vanished from social media earlier this year but posted a new snap on the secret account on April 27. Tammy showed off a painting in an additional photo, holding up the piece while rocking a black tank top.

Tammy’s friend revealed that the TLC personality had stopped smoking and drinking altogether after she faced backlash for her hard-partying ways on the show. Her pal added that Tammy “doesn’t even want to be around” others who are allowed outside the treatment center to smoke. The tipster added that Tammy had not had any alcohol since heading for rehab.

Doctors feared for Tammy’s life during the last season of the show after she admitted to drinking eight bottles of booze a week. Footage revealed Tammy eating pizza, vaping, and taking shots of liquor. Tammy even briefly stopped breathing during the season finale episode, after partying the night away.

The source explained that Tammy underwent a tracheotomy, which allowed a smaller breathing tube. The procedure creates an opening from the neck to the windpipe to allow easy breathing access.

“She hates her trach, although it’s gotten smaller,” the insider said.”Tammy only has to wear it part-time now.”

The friend added that Tammy might complete her rehab stint early.

“She is doing very, very well and she will be out of rehab sooner than anticipated,” the insider said. “Her birthday is coming up in July, and she would love to be able to celebrate at home.”

The source added that Tammy plans to do “everything she can” to be present for the birth of her sister, Amy’s second son, this summer.

Her friend noted that Tammy had “exceeded all expectations.”

Fans sounded off on Reddit after Tammy disappeared on social media, sharing concern for her health and well-being.

“Tammy hasn’t posted anything in over a month,” one fan wrote. “I was just wondering if anyone knows anything about her. It’s honestly a bit concerning.”

Some fans believed that Tammy had gone silent because the show was filming for Season 4. However, Amy told a concerned follower that her sister had been locked out of her Instagram account.

Tammy made headlines in February after Amy revealed that her sister had “lost her house because she can’t afford rent” amid her pricey rehab stay.

“Tammy’s social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn’t paying,” she told The Sun. “That’s why I hear she doesn’t have a place to live because she can’t afford the rent.”

“When she comes out she’ll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she’ll go there,” Amy added.

1000-lb Sisters is expected to air later this year, but Tammy’s role in Season 4 remains unclear.

