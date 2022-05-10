Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Fires Back At Marlo Hampton For Accusing Her Of Borrowing LisaRaye McCoy’s Car!

Kenya Moore fired back at Marlo Hampton’s recent accusations about her life!

Marlo and Kenya made up during season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, their truce didn’t last long if the new season is anything to go by. Kenya and Marlo’s feud began when the latter invited the ladies to her Le’Archive fashion event. In the season premiere, Marlo showcased her collection of designer outfits that could be rented out by other people in the industry.

After arriving at the event, Kenya had a lot to say about it. Other RHOA stars were critical of Marlo’s event including Shereé Whitfield, but that didn’t stop her from spilling what was said. Shereé told Marlo what was said about her fashion event to which she clapped back and dissed Kenya. Hampton stated that Kenya should be more humble since she lived in an apartment with a white refrigerator during her first season. Not only that, but Marlo also said that Kenya borrowed LisaRaye’s range rover as well at the time.



In Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya addressed all of Hampton’s accusations against her. Shereé told Kenya about the white refrigerator and borrowing LisaRaye’s car. The Kenya Moore Hair Care owner said about the white refrigerator, “What’s wrong with a white refrigerator? I mean at least I could pay my rent. What else did she have to say?”

Kenya also denied borrowing LisaRaye’s Range Rover. “I don’t even know LisaRaye… Not like that, like borrowing a car!” At one point, Shereé had to call Sanya Richards-Ross to confirm all that Marlo said earlier. Kenya fired back at Marlo when she mentioned her coming after Drew Sidora’s bun. “Isn’t the purpose of getting the hair transplant for your edges not to wear the lace front!?” Kenya exclaimed.

Watch the clip below!

Marlo spoke on her feud with Kenya before this season of RHOA began. In an interview with Page Six, Hampton revealed that Kenya wasn’t really happy she had gotten a peach on the Bravo reality show. She said, “I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sit on the couch next to her.” Hampton added that Kenya always felt she was better than her for being a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me,” Marlo said.

