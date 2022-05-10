Hottest Kenya Moore Claims Domestic Abuse In Nasty Divorce Battle!

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are one step closer to striking a divorce settlement deal after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was accused of withholding her financial documents.

The ex-couple continues to fight it out in court, but legal documents obtained by Radar Online confirm that the duo is working toward a settlement.

Earlier this year, Marc accused Kenya of refusing to provide her financial information and begged the court to intervene. Kenya had reportedly not handed over even basic documentation and failed to submit a proposed child support form. The judge stated that the reality star cited “privacy concerns” in her admission that she had purposely withheld the paperwork after the two sides met in court last month. Kenya and Marc negotiated a privacy agreement as a result of the hearing, and Kenya agreed to turn over the financial docs. The agreement will reopen negotiation talks and allow the divorce to move forward.

Kenya and Marc tied the knot in June 2017. Kenya filed for divorce from the Brooklyn restauranteur in May 2021 and listed September 19, 2019, as the date of their separation. She noted that the couple had been in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.” Kenya described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

Kenya declared war in August 2021 when Marc reportedly tried to stake a claim in the mansion the reality star purchased and renovated in 2015. Kenya bought the house for $515k. Sources alleged at the time that Marc had put money into the home during the couple’s brief marriage.

“Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties’ marital residence,” Marc’s lawyer wrote in legal docs.

Kenya fired back, asking the court to shut down Marc’s claim to the house.

“Respondent is well aware that Petitioner owned and operated the property in question long before the marriage,” her lawyer wrote.

The exes also clashed over whether their daughter, Brooklyn, would be allowed to film RHOA. A Georgia judge ruled that the child could continue filming the show in June 2021, amid the couple’s ongoing custody case.

The judge noted that his decision was reached after hearing arguments about Brooklyn filming the show and assessing “disputed instances of domestic violence” based on the reality star’s testimony. The judge called the filming disagreement a “particular point of contention,” for the estranged spouses. He said that he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown” that Kenya would allow the child in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

The judge ultimately found Kenya to be a protective and involved mother. The order stated that Kenya would be the one to decide when Brooklyn appeared on RHOA, but that she would be required to inform Marc of the child’s filming schedule. He added that Brooklyn was only to appear in “age-appropriate” scenes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

