Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Shuts Down ‘RHOBH’ Producer Who Challenges Her Narrative!

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t buying what Erika Jayne is selling in a sneak peek preview of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere. The co-stars discuss the events of last season in the clip which largely revolved around Erika’s split from disbarred attorney, Tom Girardi, and the former couple’s legal issues.

Erika expresses disappointment in Sutton Stracke, noting that her co-star “chose to repeat things and say things that have been disproven.” Erika reminds viewers of Sutton’s comment referencing “the $20 million elephant in the room” which pointed to a motion filed by the trustee overseeing Tom’s ongoing bankruptcy case. The trustee claims that the Bravo star’s businesses raked in the sum from Tom’s defunct law firm over the course of several years.

“I never had it,” Erika claims in the preview clip. “It was never in my hands. It was never in my account.”

Garcelle revealed that she still has questions in a confessional spot.

“Other than Erika saying that they’ve been disproven,” she tells cameras, “I’ve seen nothing—not in the paper, not in the blogs, nowhere. If this is true, why isn’t it in the press?”

Erika insists that “the facts are in my favor,” adding that Sutton “spoke very strongly on things that have been disproven.”

A RHOBH producer presses Erika to explain when and how the claims were invalidated, but she’s unable to provide hard facts.

“I don’t know,” Erika tells the producer. “You’ll have to go check all that s–t out, but it was disproven. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don’t really know.”

When Erika is asked if the alleged proof is publicly available she responds—“Yeah, duh.” She advises anyone interested in learning more about her case to “go f–king read everything that my lawyer has put out.”

“They can answer their own f–king questions,” Erika tells the producer.

Garcelle remains skeptical of Erika’s story, but her castmate is ready to move on from the legal drama.

“It’s just time to smile a little bit and have some fun,” she tells Garcelle.

Watch the clip below!

Erika told E! News reporter, Justin Sylvester, that she sees herself as a “whipping girl” amid the unfolding legal firestorm.

“When they can’t get to the man, they turn to his partner,” Erika said. “I’ve been the whipping girl for a lot of people.”

Erika added that her role on RHOBH has magnified “a bad legal story” into headline news.

“It would be a bad tragic legal story that would go away,” the reality star said, noting the paparazzi regularly parked outside her house.

“This has been the darkest part of my life,” Erika added. “Just the most desperate, most afraid I’ve ever been in my life. Most unsure, most volatile, I’ve been angry, I’ve been sad, I’ve been happy, I’ve been everything. It’s really challenged me to my core.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

