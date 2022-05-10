90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s David and Annie Toborowsky Buy $550k Home!

90 Day Fiancé stars, David and Annie Toborowsky, are the newest homeowners in town!

During the pandemic, Annie, 25, revealed that she had fallen in love with a town called Fountain Hills, Arizona. The Thailand native said she had stumbled into the city while driving there to deliver face masks in 2020. Annie bought a sewing machine to make masks for front-line workers at the time.

In an interview with the Fountain Hills Times, David, 53, spoke of how they ended up moving. “A local pharmacist had sent me a message through Instagram and said, ‘Could you bring a couple masks out here?’ So, I drove out from Old Town to Fountain Hills and fell in love,” David recalled. Before moving to Fountain Hills in 2020, Annie and David were living in an apartment in Scottsdale.

According to a title deed obtained by In Touch, the Arizona home is in Annie’s Toborowsky name. The deed states that the purchase price of the home is $550,000. The four-bedroom, five-bath house sits on 2,219 square feet of land and features 20ft high ceilings.

The 2-story home also boasts a roomy, red-painted living room, complete with a fireplace The open floor plan boasts of a kitchen finished with black granite countertops and an island. David and Annie’s future bedroom hosts a big closet, finished with a swanky jacuzzi bathtub. While speaking to the Fountain Hills Times about their new home, Annie said it would be the last house they live in. “This is the last place in America we will live. It is incredible!”

The 90 Day Fiancé couple also bought two other condos in Thailand. Annie is now the proud owner of a condo in her home country. She bought a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo one minute from the beach. It is her first home that she has paid off in full. David also bought a one-bedroom condo five minutes from the beach in his wife’s home country.

David and Annie have come a long way since they met. The couple got married in October 2017. Despite a rocky financial state at the beginning of their marriage, they have managed to make a good living for themselves. When the couple isn’t busy filming for their 90 Day Pillow Talk series, they are usually working on other projects. David and Annie also host a cooking and catering show called “Cooking with DNA,” where Annie shows off her cooking skills to fans.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips