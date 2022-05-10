90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé Fans React To Emily And Kobe’s STEAMY Bedroom Scene And RIP Emily For Keeping Kobe From His Son

TLC served up another painful bedroom scene on Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, as part of Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s unfolding love story.

Fans put the network on blast after it aired footage of Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova hitting the sheets, but it appears that awkwardly racy content is becoming the norm on the popular reality show.

The latest episode began with Emily and Kobe the morning after their first night together in two years. Kobe entered the hotel room wearing tighty whities to greet Emily, who was seemingly topless under the covers. TLC then delivered a flashback of the previous night, which revealed the couple getting hot and heavy in their hotel room. Cameras captured Emily removing Kobe’s shirt and fans caught a glimpse of Emily’s underwear before the cringeworthy make-out session moved to the bathroom.

Fans took to Twitter to sound off about the risqué scene, and how they view the duo thus far.

One Twitter user stated the obvious, posting a photo of a woman flushing out her eyes with water, writing—“The camera man having to film Emily & Kobe rekindle their relationship.”

Another fan tweeted—“Did not need to see Emily and Kobe “rekindling their relationship” nor his tighty whities.”

“This flashback should have only stayed between Emily, Kobe and the 90day fiancé crew…” a viewer noted.

“if u had to listen to emily and kobe discuss their sex life, you may be entitled to financial compensation,” another joked.

Viewers have also called Emily out for pressing Kobe to spend his first night in the states alone with her, rather than immediately meeting his young son for the first time. Fans continue to blast Emily on social media—for putting her desire for an intimate night alone ahead of the father/son meeting.

One fan snarked—Emily: “We had sex THREE times! Kobe: I have fulfilled my duty. Let’s get dressed so I can see my son!”

Another tweeted—“Kobe has never met his son, yet Emily makes him wait an extra day so she can get laid. When they finally meet, she won’t even let him touch the baby’s feet because “he’s trying to sleep.” Meanwhile, she’s high-fiving the kid.”

“Emily sounds so entitled and dumb. This man just got off the plane and hasn’t seen his son in person but she’s concerned about sex,” a viewer pointed out.

“Emily is going to get pity sex,” another quipped.

A fan chimed in—“Kobe’s waited 2 years to see his son, and Emily won’t even let him touch him, and on top of that, made sure she got some vitamin D beforehand. I’m getting the feeling that Emily is a selfish little madame.”

“How would Emily feel if she hadn’t seen her son in 2yrs (or ever) & all Kobe wanted to do was go to a hotel to have sex? Why can’t she take him to meet Koban & then ask the parents to watch the baby next weekend for a hotel nite? She is being selfish,” another person said.

