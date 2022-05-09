Featured Teresa Giudice Shows Off Large Backyard Of Posh $3 Million New Jersey Home!

Teresa Giudice recently gave fans an inside look at the gorgeous landscape surrounding the new lavish home she shares with fiancé, Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star purchased the property with her then-boyfriend, in February 2021. The Bravo star has since posted photos and videos of their blended family settling into the $3.4 million mansion.

On Wednesday, Teresa took to Instagram to post a boomerang vid of one of the teens jumping on the giant backyard in-ground trampoline. The backyard boasts lots of lush greenery and a pretty wooded area. Teresa’s daughter, Gabriella, and her friend, Sal, were featured in another clip, enjoying the property’s heated pool. The pair was filmed jumping into the massive pool, which has a waterfall and a waterslide. The family dog was seen checking out the fountain in the center of the patio in another pic.

Bravo viewers watched Luis unveiling the words “sempre insieme” engraved into the stone patio in a recently aired RHONJ episode. The words, which mean “always together,” honor Teresa’s deceased parents. Teresa had the same Italian phrase tattooed on her ribcage, in March.

The 7728 square foot Montville Township residence has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half baths and sits on an almost six-acre piece of land. The kitchen, dining room, living room, office, laundry room, and one bedroom and full bath are on the first floor. The second floor boasts five more bedrooms, another laundry room, and four more bathrooms. The master bathroom comes equipped with a jacuzzi bathtub, a large standing shower, two sinks, and a chandelier. The basement features a deluxe movie theater complete with a concession stand.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes peek at the family’s new luxury digs during the April 12 episode of the Bravo series. The couple walked Teresa’s daughters on a tour of the property, as they prepared to move in. Teresa shares four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The Giudice girls share the lavish abode with Luis’ two sons.

“Mom, this house is insane,” one of the girls commented at the start of the walk-through.

“Being in our new home definitely gonna take a little adjusting,” Gia noted.

Teresa, 49, and Luis, 46, began dating in late 2020 and purchased the house a few months into their relationship. Teresa sold the home she shared with her ex in February, for $1.9 million. The reality star reportedly accepted an all-cash offer, after the property sat on the market for years. The house was initially listed for $2,499,000 and the price was slashed to $2,250,000, in January 2021. Teresa cut the price again in March 2021, after a pending offer fell through. On January 13, the price was reduced to $1.99 million.

“Giudice’s residence is a unique home, and it took massive exposure to the market to procure the right buyer,” Michelle Pais, the agent who listed the property, told the New York Post.

“The buyers are in love with her home and can’t wait to move in — specifically, the ornate finishes with impeccable detailing, extravagant foyer with soaring ceiling, black marble flooring and Cinderella staircase, and the privacy is what sold the buyers.”

Pais wrote on Instagram—“Pleased to announce that 6 Indian Lane is officially CLOSED! Congratulations to our seller @teresagiudice and our buyers.”

