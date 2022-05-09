Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice Reveals The REAL Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party!

Teresa Giudice recently revealed why Dolores Cantania wasn’t invited to her engagement party with Luis Ruelas.

During an interview with podcast host, Christian Grey Snow, Teresa revealed the real reason Dolores was missing at her engagement party! Christian asked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star if her decision had anything to do with Dina.

Teresa agreed and said, “It does. That, too.” Teresa went on to explain Dolores not attending her engagement party since she will be at her and Luis Ruelas’ wedding.

“I know her and Dina do not speak, but Dina’s in California and Dolores is here,” she further explained. “Dina never tells me anything about Dolores and vice versa, Dolores doesn’t say anything about Dina.” Teresa added that since it was a small and intimate party, she didn’t feel it was a big deal for Dolores not to be there since she will be at the wedding.

Dolores and Teresa have been longtime friends since she joined the Bravo series in 2007. Despite her attendance not being a big deal for Teresa, Catania didn’t hide her disappointment when she wasn’t invited. She came to Teresa’s defense saying maybe it was because she hadn’t gone on double dates with Teresa and Luis to get to know them as a couple. However, Catania says she not going to hold it against Teresa.

During Dolores’ appearance on Two T’s in a Pod with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, she explained how the situation made her feel. “It’s not about me and it’s not about the people who called me and said you should have been invited and it’s not about any of that. It’s about you’re happy and this guy is good to you and your kids. And really that’s really all I care about,” she said.

Teresa and her loved ones celebrated her engagement party in Bice Cucina in New York’s Soho neighborhood. According to a source close to the family, Teresa and Luis only invited 40 to 50 people to their special occasion. In attendance were all her children she shares with Joe Giudice, including Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

The RHONJ star’s fiancè, Luis Ruelas, also had his kids in attendance. Luis Jr. and Nicholas showed up to celebrate their father’s engagement. Other stars in attendance included Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, Mellisa and Joe Gorga and Jennifer and Bill Aydin. Also, former RHONJ star, Dina Manzo, and her husband, Dave Cantin, were also present at Luis and Teresa’s engagement party.

