Sutton Stracke Reveals RHOBH Co-Star Kyle Richards 'Dragged' Her to Get Botox!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Sutton Stracke, revealed that it was her co-star, Kyle Richards, who “dragged” her into her first experience with Botox, in a new interview with Page Six.

The Bravo star dished that it was Kyle who pushed her into getting jabbed for the first time, during her Cashmere and Caviar party in Los Angeles, last week.

“I had never gotten Botox before. I was 47 and I had never done it!” Sutton told the outlet. “Kyle dragged me to go get Botox with Nurse Jamie.”

Skincare pro, Jamie Sherrill, owns Beauty Park Medical Spa in LA and Abu Dhabi. Her celebrity clients include Kim Kardashian, Kirsten Dunst, Ashley Tisdale, and Jessica Alba.

The registered nurse has offered expert advice on multiple TV shows, including the “Today” show, “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” and Netflix’s “Skin Decision.”

Sutton, 50, added that she was thankful that Kyle, 53, introduced her to the skin care specialist, three years ago.

“I met her during my first season. That’s when Kyle and I went to Nurse Jamie together,” she recalled. “And that’s actually how I ended up getting my roller.”

Sutton entertained Bravo viewers when she used her “Nurse Jamie’s Instant UpLift Beauty Roller” to squash anxious moments during Season 11 of RHOBH. The device boasts a rotating head covered in tourmaline stones designed to improve the user’s skin tone and texture.

“Nurse Jamie is great!” Sutton declared enthusiastically. “Nurse Jamie’s like, ‘You get the most microdose of Botox.’ That’s how I microdose — with Botox. But now I’m like, ‘I might need to step it up a notch.’”

Sutton clarified that she’s still reserved when it comes to cosmetic procedures. The Georgia native made sure to point out what she believed was most important—a person’s inner beauty.

“We can get so fixated on that. I mean, we all want to look good and we all want to stay young,” the reality star said. “But really, I think our youthfulness comes from our heart.”

Sutton, who recently launched a new cashmere product line at her West Hollywood boutique, SUTTON, shared that she hoped to set an example for her daughter, Porter, 20.

“I have a daughter and so I want to make sure that she learns from me. The biggest lesson is that looks are secondary. Who you are as a person is first and how you live your life, being a leader and leading by example is what’s most important,” she said.

“Because you can look amazing, but it doesn’t matter if you’re a terrible person,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

