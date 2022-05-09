Sister Wives Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Joins App To ‘Meet New People!’

Sister Wives star, Christine Brown, is taking huge steps to move on from ex, Kody Brown.

Christine, 50, recently joined TikTok and shared that she is excited to meet new people on the popular app. The TLC star posted a one-minute clip with son, Paedon Brown. The two were all smiles as they filmed their first video together. Paedon, 23, said in the clip that he was finally able to convince his mother to join TikTok.

Paedon began, “So I was finally able to convince mom…” Christine interrupted him, adding that she is too short to be seen in the video.” That is too high, I’m short remember. All my kids pass me when they’re 12!” she said. Paedon is noticeably a few feet taller than his mother. He laughed before adjusting the camera. “So I was able to convince Mom to join TikTok. I’m very excited about it!” he gushed.

Paedon Brown continued, “This is going to be her first video. Are you excited?” Christine turned away from the camera leaving Paedon to answer sarcastically. “You want to lie to the camera real quick. She’s very excited about this.” Christine added her son has been pressuring her to join TikTok for a while now.

The Sister Wives star explained, “He’s been pressuring me from 4 days to like a year to join. But I’m actually super excited because I get to meet more people! I felt like for a long time I was too old to be on TikTok. I’m 50!” Paedon explained there are tons of people older than her on the app.

Christine Brown’s fans flooded her first TikTok video’s comment section. One wrote, “finally the Queen has arrived!” Another fan of the TLC star added, “I admire you so much! Thank you for coming here and sharing. Your boy loves you so much! Happy Mother’s day Christine!” Someone else wrote that they won’t be pressuring Paedon anymore about Christine’s whereabouts now that she’s on the app.



Christine is already getting the hang of the new app and talking to her fans. One person asked if she would do a video on her favorite kitchen gadgets, to which she agreed. Christine shares Paedon, Mykelti, Aspen, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, and Truely with Kody Brown. The former couple had been together for almost 25 years before their split in November 2021. Christine said at the time that she and Kody had grown apart.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips