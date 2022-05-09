Celebrity News Sherri Shepherd Shades Wendy Williams As ‘Not Well’ After Wendy Vows Show Comeback!

Chat show queen, Wendy Williams, revealed that she was planning a TV comeback after the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show in a recent interview. She added that she won’t be checking out Sherri Shepherd’s new chat show which will air in her old time slot. Wendy assured her fans that she “absolutely” plans to come back to her show, per a report by The Shade Room.

Wendy spoke to Fat Joe, who sat in as a guest host during Wendy’s lengthy hiatus, about where she stands today and about what comes next.

When Joe asked Wendy if she missed coming to the show every day, she said — “I wish I was there right now to talk about it and talk about it with you. But, you know what? They already put people there like you. You guys are already in position. I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back.”

Joe asked Wendy to weigh in on being bumped from the daytime lineup and she confirmed that she was “absolutely” planning a comeback. Wendy, who appeared unfazed by Sherri stepping in during her absence, confirmed that she would not be tuning in to Sherri’s new show.

“I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know?” the veteran host commented. “You know what I’m saying? Anyway.”

Sherri addressed Wendy’s comments on Instagram Live and wished her well. She shadily added that she believed that the TV personality was “not well.”

“She’s not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy,” the former host of “The View” said.

Sherri reminded fans that while she shared a friendly relationship with Wendy, it was difficult for Wendy to be friends with celebrities because “it would make it hard for her to talk about them.”

Fans have made it clear on social media that they want Wendy to return to her purple chair after her health issues are resolved. Some viewers took issue with Sherri hinting that Wendy should be focused on more important things than her potential return to the small screen.

“Sherri needs to chill because Wendy didn’t even say anything shady about her. Calling her “unwell” when you aren’t even her doctor, let alone her friend, is uncalled for,” one Twitter user wrote. “And let’s not pretend that she isn’t getting a show with Wendy’s entire staff and production crew.”

Another tweeted—“Sherri doesn’t look right speaking up about Wendy in this manner. Chile— I can not!”

“Wendy couldn’t wait to be petty bye Sherri we miss Wendy she gave us the Tea,” a third fan quipped.

Wendy dazzled at the Met Gala festivities last week and appeared ready to reclaim her throne. She resurfaced with Hollywood Unlocked CEO, Jason Lee, during the Met Gala 2022 afterparty at The Standard.

“Yo, came to New York for the Met Gala, but I wasn’t going to come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” Jason said, before asking Wendy— “How you doin’?” Wendy responded, echoing her signature catchphrase, “How you doin?!”

