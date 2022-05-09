Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Gorga Calls Teresa Giudice Disrespectful For Melissa Bridesmaid Snub!

Joe Gorga recently made his feelings clear about Teresa Giudice not including his wife, Melissa, as one of her bridesmaids.

Joe, 47, spoke about the issue while on Melissa Gorga’s podcast. He said his sister’s decision to leave his wife out of the bridesmaids’ party was hurtful. “Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me,” Joe said.

Joe Gorga went on to say that his issue isn’t really about his wife but the treatment he is getting from his own sister. “It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’” This is not the first time Joe has said Teresa’s actions have hurt him. Despite everything, he added that he only wants to see Teresa happy on her special day.

“I don’t want drama. I want it to be a great day,” Joe said. “I want to be happy, and I want my sister there, and I want it to be peaceful [and] make my sister happy.” Joe has always found himself between Teresa and Melissa’s feuds on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The two women have always had issues with each other because Melissa always sides with people Teresa is clashing with.

Teresa revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that none of her RHONJ castmates would be part of her bridal party. She also revealed that she has eight bridesmaids, but her sister-in-law, Melissa, would not be one of them. Melissa reacted to the news in March during her podcast show. She said, “I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it]. I understand. To each their own!”

Melissa added that Teresa’s wedding wasn’t about family for her. “Is it, like, a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? I think if that’s the case then that makes perfect sense. I mean if she’s having Louie’s sisters then I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa.” Despite not being a bridesmaid, Melissa said she wishes Teresa nothing but happiness as she ties the knot to Louie Ruelas.

