Selling Sunset Selling Sunset Reunion Preview — Jason Oppenheim Breaks Down Over Split From Chrishell Stause!

Jason Oppenheim breaks down while rehashing the end of his relationship with co-star, Chrishell Stause, in a preview for the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion.

Jason recoiled when asked if the past romance was the real deal or concocted for TV.

“I hesitate to answer that question,” Jason says to reunion host, Tan France. “I don’t want to give it any credence. That’s like asking me if the Earth is flat. It’s a stupid question to me. I don’t feel the need to explain to people that…”

Jason becomes emotional and receives sympathetic support from the Netflix cast.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Selling Sunset newbie, Chelsea Lazkani, says. “I’ve never seen Jason sad.”

Chrishell tries to fight back tears but also breaks down as cast members offer Jason sympathetic hugs.

“There’s a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult,” Jason explains, after pulling himself together. “It brought it all back up. It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up.”

Season 5 of the Netflix series featured Jason and Chrishell’s relationship as a major storyline. The duo announced their romance in July 2021 and revealed that they were parting ways, in December. The show chronicled Jason and Chrishell’s trip to Europe and the couple sharing their feelings for each other with their co-stars. The series also featured the former couple discussing the idea of having children together one day.

Jason, 45, ultimately decided that he was against having children anytime soon. Chrishell, 40, noted at the time that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

“[I’m] still healing, still processing,” Jason told Page Six last month, adding that it had been “several months” since the split. “I think or I’d hoped that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected.”

The powerhouse real estate agent was asked if he was prioritizing his personal life over his career.

He responded—“I haven’t really gotten back to a homeostasis in my personal life. I don’t know how long that’s going to take.”

Watch the reunion trailer below!

Jason admitted that watching his doomed romance play out on the real estate series caused a “bit of a setback.” He added that he was unsure about how Chrishell felt post-breakup.

“It’s just a long process for both of us,” he said.

The reunion will also cover the show’s most controversial cast member—Christine Quinn. Christine did not participate in the reunion and claimed that a positive COVID-19 test shut down the opportunity. However, Christine was seen filming a commercial alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, only two days later.

Chrishell shaded Christine’s no-show by posting a meme that read—”The lie detector test determined that was a lie.”

Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix and the reunion premieres on May 6.