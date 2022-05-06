Love After Lockup Love After Lockup’s Harry Valez Pauses Interview To Sell Heroin On Camera!

Love After Lockup star, Harry Valez, is being accused of selling drugs during a live interview.

Harry appeared in season 3 of Love After Lockup which showed fans his relationship with girlfriend Indie Treadwell. Valez was arrested and convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping. He served 3 years in prison.

During a recent podcast interview on Kikki and Kibbitz, Harry could be heard offering something to people around him. He kept saying, “Mocha” while on camera. However, the hosts didn’t understand what he was talking about. They were puzzled since he kept repeating the word over and over again.

Valez spoke about his relationship with Indie saying, “A lot of people are upset about TV show and how my relationship is with Indie but they have to realize it’s a TV show for entertainment purposes. Even if things weren’t factual it’s nobody’s concern than mine and Indie’s.” He also added that a lot of what is on the show is scripted for entertainment.

Days after the interview was conducted, Harry Valez’s girlfriend, Indie, came out to say that he was allegedly selling drugs. According to Indie, in Cleveland the slang for heroin is “Mocha” and when Harry was calling out that word, he was really offering to serve the people with the potentially deadly substance.

Harry and Indie’s relationship has had its ups and downs ever since he left prison. In season 4 of Love After Lockup, Harry admits he is cheating on Indie with another woman named Terri. He also can’t decide who he loves more between the two women. When he gets a text from Terri, Indie catches a glimpse of it and gets upset. When asked by one of the producers who Terri is, Valez refuses to answer. Instead, he leaves for the night. When the producer asks where he’s going Harry, he says none of her business.

In a recent episode, Indie’s mother, Yolanda, visited the couple in Ohio to talk about their relationship. One fan wrote about Indie’s situation saying, “I just feel its time for Indie to move on with her life. Harry does not respect her at all. If he did he wouldn’t be out all night and not coming home.” Another fan tweeted, “Ummmm Harry never made Indie feel like she was the only one he was actually cheating on her before she came to Ohio and she knew…but still came!!! #loveafterlockup.”

