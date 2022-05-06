Vanderpump Rules Faith Stowers Calls Out Stassi Schroeder’s ‘White Privilege’ As Fans Question Book’s NYT Bestseller Status!

Faith Stowers has seemingly sounded off about her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder’s new book, amid controversy over how it landed a spot on ‘The New York Times’ Best Seller list.

“I think it’s a sad, sad time for our community when someone can use white privilege to try and destroy you and then use that same privilege to make money off of you,” Faith wrote on her Instagram Stories, on Thursday.

Faith, 33, was likely referring to her dicey history with her former cast-mate, which came to light in 2020.

“Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” hit the market in April.

“Holy sh*t. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg,” Stassi captioned a video posted on Instagram, on Wednesday, May 4. “It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance. #owmh 😭😭😭.”

Stassi posted a clip capturing the moment she received the news, alongside a screenshot of the official top 10 list, which revealed her book at the number eight spot in the “Advice, How-To and Miscellaneous” category.

“I’m so so so so SOOOOO PROUD OF YOU!! ❤️,” Stassi’s husband, Beau Clark, cheered in the comment section.

Some sharp-eyed fans noticed a small dagger icon beside Stassi’s listed book title, which some Instagram users identified as a symbol indicating lower sales than others on the NYT list. The icon reportedly indicates that the book likely landed on the list via bulk purchasing or by other suspicious methods.

Stassi was fired from the Bravo show in June 2020, after a resurfaced podcast clip revealed the reality star admitting that in 2018, she and co-star, Kristen Doute, alerted the police that a black female robbery suspect might be Faith.

Stassi, 33, confessed that she made “huge” mistakes ahead of being “canceled,” writing that she had “zero right to accuse” Faith of committing the crime. She noted that she “sensationalized” the story to create an interesting podcast narrative. Stassi added that “just because it wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t about race for Faith.” Stassi shared that her motivation stemmed from Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith, during Season 6.

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” the former Bravo star wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Stassi revealed that she and Kristen, 39, reconnected over their common experience.

“There’s nothing like tragedy to bring people together. … What we went through was so traumatizing that it made all of our past friendship issues seem like nothing,” the podcaster noted. “It was more important to be there for each other than to hold on to grudges. There was no conversation about the past. We just let it go.”

