Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Hashing Out Deal Over $1.4 Million Earrings Purchased By Ex Tom Girardi!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, has been working out a deal to surrender a pair of $1.4 million diamond earrings purchased by her estranged ex, Thomas Girardi, as part of his ongoing bankruptcy case.

Radar Online obtained documents that reveal that Erika has been working with the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy case and both sides have informed a judge of a tentative agreement. The trustee sued the Bravo star to turn over the earrings, which were purchased in 2007 by her then-husband for $750k. Tom was accused of using funds owed to clients to pay for the pricey gift.

The trustee’s ongoing lawsuit seeks to pay back multiple former clients of the once famed attorney— including orphans, widows, and a burn victim. Tom has been accused of embezzling settlement money owed to clients in order to support the couple’s luxury lifestyle and Erika’s singing career.

Erika initially balked at the idea of surrendering the jewelry, arguing that the trustee had no legal right to demand them. She later agreed to turn them over on a temporary basis while she prepared her defense. The trustee and the reality star both agreed to keep the earrings in a safety deposit box and have since moved toward an appraisal.

Lawyer, Ronald Richards, recently reported that the appraisal process is underway amid “settlement discussions.”

“The appraisal has not been completed. The parties also have been engaged in settlement discussions, including an in-person meeting and several discussions between counsel,” the filing states.

Erika and the trustee agreed to push the next hearing date to June 28, to allow for the completion of the appraisal.

The Pretty Mess singer is embroiled in multiple legal battles, including a recently filed racketeering federal lawsuit that accuses her of serving as a “frontwoman” for a “criminal enterprise,” per an April Chicago Sun-Times report.

Edelson PC expanded claims first made in a lawsuit filed on December 2, 2020, which accused Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, of ripping off more than $100 million from clients, business associates, vendors, and individuals. Erika has been accused of using her role on the Bravo show to lie about her involvement in the Ponzi scheme type activity and to conspire with Tom amid their ongoing divorce.

A 67-page draft of the lawsuit claimed that Erika’s role was to put out a narrative of her husband’s firm’s success to a worldwide audience.

“And she was exceptionally good in the role,” the document stated. “With tens of millions of dollars backing her, Erika shamelessly displayed a nationwide showroom of the money they stole on Real Housewives, famously spending $40,000 per month on her ‘look,’ and releasing a song called ‘XXPEN$IVE’ —featuring the refrain ‘It’s expensive to be me.’”

Erika recently filed for the dismissal of a $2 million lawsuit which accused her of aiding and abetting her ex-husband’s alleged criminal actions.

