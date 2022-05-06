Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny Frankel Says NeNe Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice & Herself Should Be On The Mount Rushmore Of Housewives!

During a recent episode of her podcast, Bethenny Frankel dished on who she thinks is the best of the best housewife in the franchise.
Frankel said during the ‘JustB’ podcast that if there was ever a Mount Rushmore of housewives she knows exactly who would be there. Bethenny said it would feature her, obviously, Teresa Giudice, NeNe Leakes, and Lisa Vanderpump.
                                       
