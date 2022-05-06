Bethenny Frankel Says NeNe Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa Giudice & Herself Should Be On The Mount Rushmore Of Housewives!

When Instagram account, Bravohousewives, posted a fan-made photo of the housewives on Mount Rushmore, a lot of fans had something to say about it. One wrote in the comment section, “No lies were told whether you like it or not.” Another fan agreed with Bethenny’s comment that the housewives made significant strides for their respective shows. “Nene.. B.. Kyle.. Teresa. They all chiseled and mapped out their franchise’s path in huge ways.”

Other Bravo viewers in the comment section insisted that Lisa Vandepump should be replaced by Kyle Richards. “Maybe Teresa and Nene, the other two bye!” Another fan wrote to Bethenny “Nope, Vicki would be in her place, the real OG’s present. Other fans vouched for Vicki adding the entire Housewives franchise was based on her lifestyle. “The creator only got the idea because he was friends with Vicki and saw her lifestyle/friends. Like the inception of the show is because of Vicki!”

The Real Housewives franchise began in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality series gave fans an inside look into the lives of rich and famous housewives. The show was a huge success and in 2008 The Real Housewives of New York premiered on the network. Bethenny joined the cast of the series when it just started. She revealed that at the time, she was broke at the time and didn’t have anything to lose.

While on the Tamron Hall Show, she revealed that she was only paid $7,250 for the entire first season. “I wasn’t looking at the money … you can’t always look at the money, you have to look at the big picture, the other opportunities, you have to look at the whole board, not just the pieces — and the money was just the pieces,” Frankel said.

Bethenny ended up becoming a fan favorite on the show which launched her as a brand and TV personality. “I ended up being the highest-paid ‘Housewife’ when I left because I had leverage and I left [in 2010], and the ratings were affected and they wanted me to come back.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips