Ray J Blows Up Kim Kardashian's 'Leaked' Sex Tape Narrative In Bombshell Interview!

Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape was not an accidental leak but a carefully executed deal, according to Ray J’s bombshell interview with the Daily Mail.

Ray J, whose real name is Ray Norwood, told the outlet—’I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Kim and Ray J began dating in 2002 when they were both 21. They made the tape that year, and it was released five years later. Ray J claimed that it was his idea to put out a sex tape after Paris Hilton gained star power when a tape she made with Rick Saloman leaked.

He refuted Kim’s claim that she was not on board, and alleged that the future reality star enlisted her mother, Kris Jenner, to broker a deal with Vivid Entertainment for the tape’s release.

The contract, which was later signed by Ray J and Kim, was for three videos and reportedly included two sex tapes. Ray J said that one video was released and the others were kept at Kim’s house in a shoebox under her bed.

“She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship,” he said.

“I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”

The Love and Hip Hop star said that Kim “jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

He said that the pushed narrative damaged him personally and professionally, and even left him feeling suicidal.

The singer said—“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft.”

It appears that Ray J was prompted to speak out after Kim’s new Hulu show featured the family discussing whether the artist might possess additional unreleased footage, which might include Ray J “sticking a dildo in my a**.”

Kim’s estranged ex, Kanye West, was later seen bragging about acquiring a laptop from Ray J, commenting that his family would no longer be “extorted.”

Ray J admitted to handing over a laptop with intimate photos and short videos sent to him during the former couple’s four-year relationship. He added that he was happy to surrender the comp and never asked to be paid. He revealed that he met with Kanye at a private LAX terminal where the rapper checked out the laptop.

He added that the only copies of any sex tapes that still exist are in Kim’s hands.

“She knows there’s nothing else. I don’t have a tape to leak. I’ve never leaked a tape. I don’t have a plan to ruin them,” he said, adding—“I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

Ray J said that he was glad for the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

“Now that I’m a father, it kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn’t,” he explained.

He added—“I can’t live the rest of my life in this lie. This morning, I woke up and said, ‘you know what? For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.’”

