Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne SHOCKED By Co-Star’s Comments!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, went on the Two T’s in A Pod podcast to spill some tea with Teddi Mellencamp!

On the April 25 episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne sat down with Teddi Mellencamp to talk all things Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the ladies were discussing the upcoming season of their Bravo show, they ended up talking about co-star, Sutton Stracke. Shockingly, all the ladies had something to say about Sutton’s attitude.

When Kyle Richards asked Mellencamp if she got along with Sutton, she gave an interesting answer. Teddi said, “No, I get along fine… This is the part that is confusing to me about Sutton. We have social graces, like, she’ll send me flowers for my birthday. She’s that. It’s ‘let’s get drinks’ but you never actually schedule the drinks.” That is when Richards added, “it’s just life.”

However, Mellencamp insisted during the podcast that there was another incident with Sutton where she was being offensive. Mellencamp explained to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast that while attending Portia Umansky’s bat mitzvah in October 2021, she interacted with Stracke. “When I saw her at Portia’s bat mitzvah, she came up to me and I was not mic’d, I had said I was not filming. And, of course, when a Housewife approaches you, you know then all of the sudden the little boom is following you. And she’s like, ‘oh, I didn’t realize that dress that you had on was appropriate.”

Rinna asked Teddi, “She said that to you?” Erika Jayne was also taken aback by the comment adding, “What’s that even mean?” Erika continued, “You know what I don’t like? Here’s what. And maybe I’m just speaking for me. I like everyone to be themselves. I want people to be their own individual personality. If you want to show up in this and you want to show up in that and I show up looking the way I do, why can’t we all just…”

Mellencamp interrupted, “Co-exist. Why bring that up? And that’s the one thing.” Erika chimed in, “Well, that’s my point. It’s not a competition for me.” Despite Erika adding that she just wants her co-stars to do well, Teddi interrupted saying Sutton always had a thing for her outfit. Richards defended Stracke as having a “sarcastic sense of humor,” but Erika Jayne and Mellencamp didn’t go for it. ”Oh bullsh**,” Erika said while Mellencamp added, “That is just her passive aggressiveness!”

