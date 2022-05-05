Celebrity News Gizelle Bryant Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Scammer Ex, Peter Thomas!

Rumor has it that Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, is dating Peter Thomas, ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey.

According to multiple sources, Gizelle has been hanging out with Peter a lot recently. She has been spotted at his new Bar One restaurant located in Baltimore Harbor. People who have seen the two interact have said they seem very close. Despite neither of them confirming or denying their relationship, there are a few signs that confirm they are dating.

Sources close to the Real Housewives of Potomac star have said that Peter is being filmed for an upcoming season of the Bravo show. Not just that, but his relationship with Gizelle Bryant is her entire storyline. This can only mean their relationship will be Gizelle’s main focus next season. Some sources claim Peter will benefit the most from being on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

According to Media Take Out, Bravo’s production team has filmed at least five scenes in Peter’s Baltimore restaurant. Peter gets great publicity for his restaurant. His Miami Bar One location also got airtime during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Fans questioning Peter’s motives will just have to wait ’til the next season to confirm his intentions.

Peter is best known for his relationship with Cynthia Bailey which ended with their divorce in 2017. Their marriage came to an end during filming of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia and Peter’s relationship was full of a lot of ups and downs; Most notably, Peter’s failed business and his use of Cynthia’s money to fund his failed businesses.

Peter spoke to E! about the claims that he had taken his then-wife’s money saying, “I have never cheated on her. She knows this. I have never taken any money from Cynthia. She knows this. I have never done anything, but love and defend my wife. She knows this, too.”

However, after they parted ways, the former couple insisted on being friends — but that didn’t last long. Cynthia Bailey recently sued Peter for a $170,000 unpaid loan to purchase a property in Atlanta. According to their deal, Peter had 36 months to pay her back but he failed to do so. Cynthia then filed the lawsuit against him and demanded the court allow her to foreclose the property to collect her funds. However, Cynthia later decided to dismiss the case “with prejudice” to move on with their lives.

