Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Kung Minkoff Supports Kathy Hilton Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama!

Crystal Kung Minkoff recently revealed that things are great between her and RHOBH friend, Kathy Hilton.

Crystal spoke to Page Six exclusively on Tuesday while attending Sutton Stracke’s “Cashmere & Caviar” party in West Hollywood. Kung Minkoff said Hilton is in good spirits following all the drama surrounding her on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kung said, “I talk to her a lot and I will say that Kathy is staying very positive and holding her head high throughout all of this.” Kung added during the interview that Hilton’s attitude during everything is very inspiring to her. “I want to be like that!” she said.

In regards to the beef between the women on RHOBH, Crystal says that Kathy was able to find a common ground with the cast. “I know that she still is friends with all her friends. So nothing’s changed in that way,” she noted. “She’s still my friend and that’s all that matters to me.” Crystal Kung Minkoff attended Sutton’s event alongside Garcelle Beauvais. Crystal joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 11 following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp’s exit.

In an upcoming trailer for RHOBH, Erika Jayne admits that she wants to see Hilton have her turn in the hot seat. The “Pretty Mess” singer laments that she’s been “poked” for more than a year about her ongoing legal struggles and tells Kyle Richards that she now wants to see Richards’ sister, Hilton, called out for behavior that has yet to be revealed.

In the clip, Lisa Rinna also sits down with Richards and Hilton to mediate apparent sibling discord. “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours,” Rinna tells Hilton. “I’m sorry Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.” The clip ends in a dramatic scene with Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and series newbie, Diana Jenkins, refusing to let Hilton enter what appears to be a ski shop in Aspen.

Crystal continued, “Friends getting between friends is one thing. But Kathy, Kyle, and everyone on the cast knows I am the biggest supporter of the family.” Kung Minkoff added that her relationship with her brother and family is most important to her. “My brother and I fight harder than anyone I’ve ever seen, but we love each other harder than anybody too. Family has conflict. It’s just natural.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff is best friends with her Chinese pop star brother, Jeffrey Kung. The Real Coco founder is married to Hollywood filmmaker, Rob Minkoff. The couple share two children, Max and Zoe.

