Real Housewives of New Jersey Caroline Manzo Says Teresa Giudice’s Table Flip Influenced Violence On ‘Housewives’ Shows!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Several Bravo “Housewives” weighed in on the shocking table flip that set the stage for future drama across multiple franchises, in the latest episode of PEOPLE’s Pop Cultured.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, 49, became enraged at co-star, Danielle Staub, 59, after she was ordered to “pay attention” during the first season of the series, which aired in 2009. The heated exchange exploded when Teresa attempted to violently flip the table where all the women were seated, sending tableware flying.

Several iconic “Housewives” gathered to discuss the chaotic moment and weigh in on how the jaw-dropper changed the reality TV landscape.

Teresa’s former co-star, Caroline Manzo, 60, said that the incident gave other cast members permission to up their games.

“That moment gave anybody else coming after us license to go all out,” Caroline said.

“I think it became the benchmark,” she added. “What could my table flip be?”

Caroline offered some advice for current Bravo cast members, commenting—”Just be yourself. Your table flip will come.”

Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Tamra Judge, noted that Teresa’s restaurant tantrum caused women across Bravo franchises to “open their eyes up.” Fans know that Tamra later created her own iconic moment as the first RHOC cast member to hurl wine in another person’s face.

Joel Kim Booster agreed that Teresa’s actions eased behavioral protocols, which led to multiple shocking incidents over the years.

“You can draw a straight line from Teresa flipping the table to Monique [Samuels] physically assaulting Candiace [Dillard Bassett] on Real Housewives of Potomac many, many years later,” the comedian explained. “It feels like now it sort of closed the loop on what we find acceptable on these shows.”

“Table flipping? Yes. Breaking a glass? Yes. Throwing a drink? Absolutely,” he continued. “Pulling a wig? Maybe. Physically assaulting? Okay, now we’ve come to the end of what we want to see from these ladies.”

Joel added that he believed that Lisa Rinna shattering a glass while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a “spiritual successor” to Teresa’s table flip.

Teresa sparked controversy during the current RHONJ season after engaging in a heated argument with co-star, Margaret Josephs, over Teresa’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas. The Bravo veteran hurled tableware during the incident and was reportedly asked to leave the cast’s Nashville rental house in the aftermath of the blowout.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

