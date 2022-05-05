Celebrity News Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Starts GoFundMe For Kardashian Lawsuit Appeal!

Blac Chyna wants to continue her legal battle against the Kardashian/Jenner family—and her mother, Tokyo Toni, is asking the public for financial help.

Tokyo has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $400k, so her daughter can appeal the judge’s decision that sided with the reality TV family in her contract interference and defamation lawsuit.

The fundraiser is titled “Cheering for Chyna” and had raised $1000 as of Thursday morning. Chyna promoted the GoFundMe in a since-expired Instagram Story.

Last month, Tokyo, 50, was booted from the Los Angeles courtroom and banned from attending the high-stakes legal battle against the powerhouse family. Radar Online reported that Tokyo stepped out of line when she took to social media hours before appearing in the courtroom, to debut a rap she created about the famous reality TV family.

Michael Rhodes, the lawyer repping the Kardashians, brought up the “threatening” comments that Tokyo reportedly aimed at his clients, which prompted the judge to toss her from the courtroom. The judge’s dismissal included instructions to Chyna’s mom to not return during the trial.

“She cannot come back,” the insider said.

The judge denied Chyna a legal victory the same day as the Kardashian/ Jenner women strutted the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

Blac Chyna received no damages for her $100 million defamation and contract interference case against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian. She claimed that the women executed a secret campaign to falsely accuse her of assaulting former fiancé, Rob Kardashian, during a blowout fight on Dec. 15, 2016, in order to get Season Two of her E! reality series, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled.

After 10 hours of deliberation, the jury of five men and seven women decided that Kris Jenner had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Chyna had “beat the sh-t out of” her son, Rob Kardashian.

While the judge awarded Chyna no damages, the jurors concluded that she did not injure her ex.

”Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told reporters, who gathered outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced.

“Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

The Kardashian/Jenner women denied that they pressured E! Network executives to ax the second season of Rob and Chyna’s show.

Rhodes revealed that he communicated with the family shortly after the verdict came down.

“They were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure,” the lawyer continued. “I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant.”

