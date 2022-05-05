90 Day Fiance ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Guillermo Rojer And Kara Bass Fight!

New 90 Day Fiancé couple, Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass hit some financial bumps in the upcoming episode of the TLC series.

A released preview of Sunday’s episode reveals the couple clashing over how to spend cash saved in a joint account. Guillermo, 23, wants to invest in a new personal laptop, but Kara, 29, isn’t on the same page.

“I’m, like, a little bit blindsided at this sudden want of a computer when he knows that we’re on a tight budget right now,” Kara says. “I’m, like, getting started in my real estate career and he’s not able to work for God knows how long. We have about $6,000 saved, so I don’t think spending $1,000 on a laptop is the best way to be spending our money right now.”

Kara reminds Guillermo that the funds were “set aside” to help support them while he is unable to work.

Kara explains—“A computer? I don’t really know that that’s, like, a thing that we could do right now.”

“I sold my bike,” Guillermo replies. “Maybe with the money for the bike, I can buy the computer. Why not?”

Kara points out—”Okay, well, that’s like a sixth of our entire budget on one thing that you’ll be using by yourself.”

The couple disagrees over how the money gained from the sale of Guillermo’s possessions in the Dominican Republic should be allocated.

Kara argues that the money should be shared between them.

“Right, but at some point, it’s my money, too, and I want to spend it,” Guillermo adds.

Kara tells Guillermo that there’s no need for a new laptop because she has one he can borrow. He insists that he wants a computer of his own.

“I won’t touch your computer,” he says. “Because I’m sure that if I f— up with something in your computer, you’re going to get mad with me. And I don’t really want to have a problem working from your computer. I will just get my computer.”

Kara repeats that the time isn’t right for such a purchase, and Guillermo accuses Kara of wanting to “control” their financial decisions.

“We have to make sure you have the things you need right now,” Kara responds. “Need now, not want, because there’s going to be things that come up that we’re not planning on. We’ll have to leave money for those things. That’s why a computer doesn’t make any sense right now because like, we don’t need it. We don’t need it. You don’t need it.”

Kara replies “sometimes” when Guillermo asks if she considers herself “the boss.” Guillermo vents his frustration in a personal interview spot.

“I don’t like her talking down to me because it’s like, [she’s] trying to make me feel like a little kid,” he says. “We’re spending money together. We are, like, building a life together. It’s like, I just got here and you want to control me. I mean, she’s not my mom.”

Guillermo and Kara met while Kara was in the Dominican Republic on a business trip. The duo moved in together and got engaged, but Kara was forced to leave the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is currently featuring the couple working on their relationship in Charlottesville, Virginia.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

