Celebrity News Wendy Williams Show To Return In September & Wells Fargo Update!

The Wendy Williams Show might be returning to our TV screens by September, if everything goes according to plan.

Wendy Williams has been very quiet for a while on social media as she has been recovering from health issues. Wendy recently resurfaced with Hollywood Unlocked CEO, Jason Lee, during the Met Gala 2022 after party at The Standard. The show host looked beautiful as she wore a color-blocked dress and accessorized with a purse covered in dollar signs and a colorful pair of sneakers.

Jason Lee shared the video of himself and Wendy Williams. “Yo, came to New York for the Met Gala, but I wasn’t going to come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” he said before as he asked her the question, “How you doin’?” Wendy then responded to Jason with her signature catch phrase, “How you doin?!”

This is not the first time Wendy is coming out to talk about her show. A source close to Wendy Williams’ show confirmed to fans that the host will be back. They said they were 100% committed to bringing Wendy back on air this fall. They further revealed that Wendy had secured slots on Fox Network and was developing plans to expand to other station groups. Another source revealed to Page Six that Wendy is excited to come back to work. They said, “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

Regarding her issues with Wells Fargo, Wendy revealed that she is planning to access her frozen accounts soon. A spy told Page Six, “Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon.” Wells Fargo had frozen Wendy Williams’ money after claiming she needs a guardianship. The financial expert met with Wendy Williams for dinner at Fresco by Scotto as they spoke about her “big comeback to TV!”

A few people who spotted the daytime talk show host were excited to see her in good spirits at the restaurant. One fan said, “She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” the source said. Another person added about Wendy, “She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

