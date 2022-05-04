Little People Big World Tori and Zach Roloff Welcome Baby Boy!

Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff, and husband, Zach Roloff, announced the birth of their baby boy on Saturday, April 30. The couple announced the birth of their son, Josiah Luke Roloff. Tori posted a cute photo of their son napping and wrote, “Welcome to the world, sweet Josiah Luke!”

Tori added their son’s birth date and weight in her caption. “April 3, 2022. 9:02 am. 7lbs 6 oz. 19 ½ inches long,” she wrote. Tori Roloff continued to say that Josiah surprised them all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime. The reality star finished saying, “Best birthday ever!” In another post, Tori posted a photo of her and Zach holding their newborn. The couple had bright smiles on their faces and looked overjoyed.

Fans were as excited as the family to welcome baby Josiah to the Roloff family. One fan wrote, “He is perfection Tori, Congrats to you and the family welcome EarthSide sweet Josiah.” Another fan said to the couple, “Oh my goodness Tori, he’s so perfect! So happy for you!” Tori and Zach also share children, Jackson and Lilah.

Roloff posted several other photos of Josiah meeting his siblings at their beautiful home. Tori captioned the cute post saying it was as if Josiah was always there. “I couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming for my birthday!” Tori’s birthday was on May 3, when she came home with Josiah Luke.

The TLC star praised her children for being the best older siblings in her recent post, “Jackson and Lilah have been the absolute best big brother and big sister to our sweet Josiah. Jackson wants to hold him constantly, and Lilah is so concerned he will miss his Binkie or blanky.”

Tori Roloff thanked God in her post for her loving family: “No idea how I got so blessed with my sweet family, and I thank God every moment for each of them!” The great news comes after the couple suffered a misscariage at six weeks. Tori announced the sad news in March 2021.

Roloff captioned her post, “We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” she continued. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

