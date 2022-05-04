90 Day Fiance Shaeeda Sween Reacts After Seeing Bilal Hazziez’s Upscale Home — ‘You Actually Put Me Through Hell!’

90 Day Fiancé star, Bilal Hazziez, let his fiancée, Shaeeda Sween, in on the “prank” staged to trick her into revealing if she was in their romance for love or just money.

Bilal was filmed intentionally hiding his upscale house from his fiancée, during a FaceTime call on the new season of the TLC series. He explained that he had rented a service van and his rundown childhood home for Shaeeda’s first night in the states, in order to trick her into believing that he lived a modest lifestyle.

“I’m really hoping to see if her words match up with her actions,” he said, during the first episode of the season. “You know, she told me she’s a ride or die. So, let’s put that to the test.”’

Shaeeda, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, finally got to see her fiancé’s upscale Kansas City, Missouri home, after spending the night in a house with a ceiling that looked “like it could collapse on us any moment.”

Shaeeda was clearly happy about the narrative twist, but admitted that her fiancé’s stunt put her through “hell.”

“Right now, I do feel relief,” Shaaeda said in a confessional spot. “But part of me is still like, ‘Okay, so you actually put me through hell. Like some sort of twisted practical joke.'”

“I trust him with my life,” she added. “But this whole testing scenario feels like he don’t trust me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who does not trust me.”

Shaeeda also noted that she will remain “skeptical” about what Bilal tells her in the future.

Shaeeda apologized to Bilal for how she reacted to the idea of living in his childhood home, after he revealed his actual address. She became emotional after Bilal revealed a yoga room prepared ahead of her arrival.

“That yoga room brought out so [many] emotions. It was sentimental for me,” she told TLC cameras.

“I am completely overwhelmed that he would even go this distance just to bring a little part of my home into his home,” she shared in a personal interview. “Why wasn’t this what you showed me first?”

Bilal admitted that the prank “backfired” and “blew up” in his face.

He added—”I’m not for sure if Shaeeda got the message per se, and it does worry me a bit that she’s pretty happy over all of this versus just me.”

