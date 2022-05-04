Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton Drags Shereé Whitfield’s Prison Bae Boyfriend!

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Marlo Hampton dished that her co-star, Sherée Whitfield, can do better with her choice in men!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Shereé Whitfield, 52 has been dating on and off boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, for a while now. Marlo said that Shereé deserves better since Tyrone is an ex-con who served time for doing white collar crimes. Marlo, 46, said, “I definitely don’t want her with him. She can do better.”

Gilliams’ criminal record is one thing RHOA fans can’t forget. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for commiting wire fraud in 2013. According to Reuters, Tyrone and his lawyer were convicted for stealing more than $5 million from investors including a scheme that involved an alleged investment in U.S. Treasury Strips.

Tyrone was released early from jail in February 2021 after COVID-19 concerns. Before his arrest, he portrayed himself as a philanthropist which was clearly not the case. Marlo Hampton dished that her biggest issue with Sherée’s beau at the moment is when he stood her up on a date. “He’s a jerk!” the Le’Archive founder exclaimed. “Like, who does that? I was so pissed. I was done after that. When he stood her up, I’m like, ‘Oh no, forget him. Don’t forget who the hell you are.’”

In an upcoming episode of the Bravo reality show, Sherée is seen sitting alone at a restaurant as she speaks to her daughter on FaceTime. She explains, “Tyrone hasn’t shown up yet. What does it mean when you call someone, it rings and then it goes busy? Her daughter responds, “You’re blocked.”

Marlo continued that Whitfield deserves a strong man and someone with a good sense of humor, not Gilliams. “Shereé needs… a confident and strong man,” she said. “And one who has a good sense of humor because she has her guards up as well, because she’s a tough woman. She definitely has to have a strong guy that can still turn into a teddy bear to show her a softer side.” Sherée and Gilliams met in 2013 and began dating for a short period of time. Hampton added that she hopes Shereé blocks Tyrone and doesn’t get back together with him this time.

“I hope not after someone has humiliated her in front of her friends and the whole world. I just wanted her to know her worth. And that was the most important thing, to be the girlfriend like, ‘Hey, you have my shoulder to cry on. Cry 15 minutes, wipe your tears and let’s figure this out. Let’s go find a new man.’”

