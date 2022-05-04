90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Biniyam’s Sister Mimi BLASTS TLC!

Biniyam’s sister, Mimi Shebere, came after TLC after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé aired.

During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ariela and Biniyam dropped some surprising news on his family and friends. The couple told everyone that Bini had finally gotten his VISA to go to the United States. However, Bini’s sisters didn’t take the news well when Ariela mentioned she was marrying Biniyam and not his entire family.

This led to Bini’s sister, Wish, throwing wine on Ariela’s face after their heated exchange. Wish then walked out the area as Ariela stood there in shock trying to wipe off the wine from her face. When the episode premiered and the scene went viral, Mimi took to social media to throw shots at TLC and their producers.

Mimi Shebere posted a photo of the TLC 90 Day Fiancé logo with a huge red X on top. She captioned her Instagram post, “This most fake and racist show in the name of reality.” Mimi added the hashtags, “#90dayfiancé and #90dayfiancetheotherway.” It is not entirely clear why Mimi wants to bash TLC, but most fans think the show might have edited a huge part of their fight.

Some 90 Day fans reacted to Mimi’s accusation against TLC saying, ”MiMi has a point. I’m not sure what happens behind the scenes but 90 Day does house a lot of openly racist people. Troll face Micheal (I think that’s his name) shouldn’t have a platform. He should be fired! We, the viewers, shouldn’t have to find out about cast members‘ past.” Somebody else said, “Right, they def aren’t jealous. Wish & MiMi are more outspoken because he always tells them one thing and never stands on it lol he sat there quietly the whole time.. even after the wine was thrown.”

Other fans were not here for Mimi and Wish’s actions on the show. One Twitter user wrote, “You don’t have to watch the network or appear on the show!” Another fan added, “Ari didn’t deserve that! Mimi and Wish have always treated her horribly because Bini has been in their ear telling them all the worst parts of their relationship…almost like he WANTED to make them hate her… TV villain: Ari… Actual villain: BINI.”

It’s no secret that Biniyam’s sisters don’t like Ari, however, this time things went too far. TLC is yet to respond to Mimi’s accusations.

